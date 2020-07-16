Home Movies Dil Bechara Disney+ Hotstar Release Date, Cast & All Updates
Dil Bechara Disney+ Hotstar Release Date, Cast & All Updates

By- Kavin
Dil Bechara Indian Hindi-language coming-of-age romantic drama film. The first announcement about the film came back in October 2017. The development has been updating the progress through online platforms reaching audiences from various regions of different parts of the country. In this article, I’ll discuss Dil Bechara Disney+ Hotstar release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The story of the FM is based on the novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. Fox Star Studios is a giant in the entertainment industry has come forward in producing the film. Many might have known the fact that the Indian dramas and television series have a huge audience base around the globe in various regions of different parts of the countries.

When Is Dil Bechara Disney+ Hotstar Release Date?

Dil Bechara will be released on 24 July 2020. This is if the development follows the previous release schedule. based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that there won’t be any further changes in the release date of the film, Fans can enjoy the film on as announced by the development. The editing process of the film has been completed and will be released without any delay.

Those who are interested in the film can enjoy the film through Disney+ Hotstar. The development has planned to reach major cities in different countries reaching the maximum audience base. These are the information about the release date and streaming details of Dil Bechara

Who Are The Cast Included In Dil Bechara?

The development has been paying the progress of the film through digital medium and pass release. It said that development had huge is of performance artist while approaching the film which took a bit longer than expected for setting down and starting the shooting progress of the film. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included film.

Following are the cast included in Dil Bechara

  • Sushant Singh Rajput as Immanuel Rajkumar Junior,
  • Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie Basu,
  • Saif Ali Khan as Aftab Khan,
  • Sahil Vaid,
  • Swastika Mukherjee,
  • Milind Gunaji,
  • Javed Jaffrey.
Kavin
