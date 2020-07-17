Diablo Season 4: Release Date, Story And All You Need To Know!

- Advertisement -

Diablo is an action role-playing hack and slashes dungeon crawler video game series developed by Blizzard North and continued by Blizzard Entertainment. The series consists of three core games: Diablo I, II, and III.

STORY

The series is set in the fantasy world of Sanctuary. The three games in the series take place in similar geographic areas, with several common areas including the town of Tristram and the region around Mount Arreat. The series focuses on the battle between the humans living on the Sanctuary and the prime evils, demons who are led by Diablo, the chief antagonist.

CRITICAL RESPONSE

The series was rated 94 on Metacritic whereas Diablo II and Diablo III were rated 88. Overall, the entire series received an overwhelming response from the audience.

WHEN WILL THE 4TH INSTALLMENT RELEASE?

The makers confirmed the Diablo IV in November 2019 at BlizzCon. Its release might just be around the corner. However, everything is uncertain due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

WHAT WILL THE PLOT OF PART 4 BE?

The makers revealed that the 4th installment of the game would focus on Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto. Like its predecessors, the game is an isometric, action RPG, and will have PVP zones in the world with the first 3 classes being barbarian, sorceress, and druid.

WHO WILL RETURN IN PART 4?

As the makers revealed, the primary focus would be on Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto who has escaped from her prison. However, they are yet to confirm any other changes made to the cast.

Till then, stay with us to get the latest updates!