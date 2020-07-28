Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren to Open Shock Docs on Travel Channel!!!

- Advertisement -

Ed Warren was a self-taught ghost hunter, and his wife Lorraine was a non secular medium, and their mythology led to the traditional horror films The Amityville Horror and The Conjuring. The paranormal pioneers can be featured in Journey Channel’s upcoming Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The two-hour particular is the primary in a brand new umbrella series known as Shock Docs, that are scheduled to release all through the autumn. The particular released on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.

“In these ‘shockumentaries,’ we begin in the beginning and discover why these locations and circumstances stay essentially the most famous – and essentially the most haunted – within the nation,” Journey Channel Common Manager Matthew Butler, mentioned in an announcement. Every installment goes to the center of a real American horror story. Additionally they give a glimpse at history.

The Shock Docs will “journeys again to essentially the most notorious horror circumstances our nation has ever recognized, taking a contemporary take a look at true and terrifying tales of paranormal encounters,” in response to the press assertion. They’ll start with the backstory on the nation’s first modern-day paranormal investigators.

The Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren advance press says the Warrens investigated 1000’s of hauntings over the course of their 50-year career. Apart from the Amityville Horror home and the real-life Rhode Island house behind The Conjuring movies, the pair documented a number of different excessive profile hauntings together with the Bridgeport Poltergeist. The particular options interviews with their daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Tony Spera, who share never-before-broadcast audio of Ed conducting interviews for the Bridgeport, Connecticut, poltergeist case.