Detective Pikachu 2 Official Release Date Announced? Who Will Be In Cast? And All Major Details Of The Show

By- Vikash Kumar
A year has passed, and, since the film, Detective Pikachu was released. Fans are awaiting the sequel of the film. The Legendary studios have confirmed that they will shortly make another pokèmon film.

Let us see what we know about the live-action pokèmon movie that is next.

Who Be Will In The Cast?

The cast of this movie will include Justice Smith as Tim Goodman, As he is. Ryan Reynolds is also expected from the sequel of the movie. Ryan is the voice cast for Pikachu. Kathryn Newton Chris Geere, Rita Ora, Josette Simon, and Suki Waterhouse will be from the cast.

What Will Be The Plot?

In the movie’s sequel, Tim will have a role to play. He and Pikachu will solve puzzles together. We’ll see more regarding the relationship between Harry Goodman Pikachu and Tom Goodman.

Is There Any Trailer For Detective Pikachu 2?

The answer to this is no.’ The movie is at the pre-production stage, And there’s no release date for the film, however, so the trailer Has not been dropped yet by the makers. The trailer will be Out a month or two before the release date.

