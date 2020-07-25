Home Technology Details about Samsung’s main iPhone 12 rival just leaked for the first...
Technology

Details about Samsung’s main iPhone 12 rival just leaked for the first time

By- Shipra Das
- Advertisement -
  • The Galaxy S21 Samsung’s first iPhone 12 rival, will come in three versions, LTE-only with 256GB storage.

Samsung will unveil a few new flagship phones on August 5th, including the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable.

That Note 20 will hit stores a few weeks later, with the Fold 2 supposedly launching later in September.

https://www.google.com/search?q=Details+about+Samsung%E2%80%99s+main+iPhone+12+rival+just+leaked+for+the+first+time&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj036G9iunqAhUf8HMBHc4UB-wQ_AUoA3oECA4QBQ&biw=1366&bih=608#imgrc=eTRTnUeHI2ZPSM

Samsung’s first real iPhone 12 rival will only come next February, and that’s the Galaxy S21 series. And a rumor already offers the first details about the next-gen Galaxy S models.

Sources with the Galaxy S21 is that Samsung is readying three Galaxy S21 models for next year.

Also Read:   Apple iPhone 12 Series: leak confirms radical design changes, iPad Pro-like design

We expect Samsung to make different Galaxy S21 versions, as it was the case for the S20 and S10 series. Not to mention that the iPhone 12 will come in four distinct flavors.

The report notes that the Galaxy S21 model numbers are SM-G991, SM-G996, and SM-G998, which should launch as Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, respectively.

These are 5G versions of the three handsets, although Samsung is expected to make 4G-only options as well. If confirmed, that would be excellent news for buyers looking for cheaper flagships.

Also Read:   Google Chrome for Android: Making The Jump From 64-bit To 32-Bit Architecture

Another detail from the report indicates that Samsung may be looking to make the S21 line more affordable than the S20, and that’s storage.

Also Read:   Pixel 4 ,The Very Best Shot Attribute That Picks The Very Best Image Out Of a Burst

The price was the worst thing about the Galaxy S20 this year, as the cheapest model started at $999.

Samsung will likely take the health crisis and economic fallout into account when pricing its next flagships, and Note 20 is the best proof of that. The phone is expected to be significantly cheaper than Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy S21 storage options include 128GB and 256GB. There’s no sign that Samsung will go up to 512GB, and Samsung hasn’t made 1TB phones since the Galaxy S10+ back in 2019.

Even if the source has access to accurate information, things might change until early 2021, when the Galaxy S21 should be unveiled.

Also Read:   Test Drive And Review Of 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe
- Advertisement -
Shipra Das

Must Read

Details about Samsung’s main iPhone 12 rival just leaked for the first time

Technology Shipra Das -
The Galaxy S21 Samsung’s first iPhone 12 rival, will come in three versions, LTE-only with 256GB storage.
Also Read:   Apple iPhone 12 Series: leak confirms radical design changes, iPad Pro-like design
Samsung will unveil a few new flagship phones...
Read more

fall once the flu season starts,thinks Harvard doctor Ashish Jha

Corona Nitu Jha -
Harvard doctor Ashish Jha thinks that the coronavirus pandemic will worsen this fall once the flu season starts. Especially in southern states that are already...
Read more

This game might have spoiled the Xbox Series X release date

Technology Shipra Das -
Microsoft has not announced a release date for the Xbox Series X and is scheduled to launch on November 12th, 2020. After building up...
Read more

Ping site tool: for Bulk/Mass URLs to Search Engines

Education Shankar -
Ping site tool for Bulk/Mass URLs to Search Engines Prepostseo ping site tool is widely used by webmasters to submit websites to search engines. Pinging...
Read more

The White House coronavirus task force is worried about these 12 cities

Corona Shipra Das -
The latest coronavirus update from White House coronavirus task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx is worried about the deteriorating coronavirus picture in 12...
Read more

The first ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series leaks are here

Entertainment Shipra Das -
HBO has started casting for its Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, according to two reports.
Also Read:   Samsung Galaxy A21: Leaked Info About Phone
There may never again be another show that...
Read more

New study reveals which type of homemade mask is the safest

Corona Shipra Das -
The coronavirus transmission rate can be reduced with a combination of three actions: frequent hand hygiene, social distancing, and face masks. Wearing face masks...
Read more

Sacred Games Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
The Indian fans are very well conscious of the Netflix original internet series starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi"Sacred Games." The...
Read more

House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
House of Cards is the most popular show that depicts the intricate information about American Presidential politics. It is a six-seasoned show with a...
Read more

Bosch Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Bosch, the ultimate masterpiece for detective flick fans, might return to our screens. Depending on the books, Bosch has been well accepted and critically...
Read more
© World Top Trend