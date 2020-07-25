Details about Samsung’s main iPhone 12 rival just leaked for the first time

- Advertisement -

The Galaxy S21 Samsung’s first iPhone 12 rival, will come in three versions, LTE-only with 256GB storage.

Samsung will unveil a few new flagship phones on August 5th, including the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable.

That Note 20 will hit stores a few weeks later, with the Fold 2 supposedly launching later in September.

https://www.google.com/search?q=Details+about+Samsung%E2%80%99s+main+iPhone+12+rival+just+leaked+for+the+first+time&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj036G9iunqAhUf8HMBHc4UB-wQ_AUoA3oECA4QBQ&biw=1366&bih=608#imgrc=eTRTnUeHI2ZPSM

Samsung’s first real iPhone 12 rival will only come next February, and that’s the Galaxy S21 series. And a rumor already offers the first details about the next-gen Galaxy S models.

Sources with the Galaxy S21 is that Samsung is readying three Galaxy S21 models for next year.

We expect Samsung to make different Galaxy S21 versions, as it was the case for the S20 and S10 series. Not to mention that the iPhone 12 will come in four distinct flavors.

The report notes that the Galaxy S21 model numbers are SM-G991, SM-G996, and SM-G998, which should launch as Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, respectively.

These are 5G versions of the three handsets, although Samsung is expected to make 4G-only options as well. If confirmed, that would be excellent news for buyers looking for cheaper flagships.

Another detail from the report indicates that Samsung may be looking to make the S21 line more affordable than the S20, and that’s storage.

The price was the worst thing about the Galaxy S20 this year, as the cheapest model started at $999.

Samsung will likely take the health crisis and economic fallout into account when pricing its next flagships, and Note 20 is the best proof of that. The phone is expected to be significantly cheaper than Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy S21 storage options include 128GB and 256GB. There’s no sign that Samsung will go up to 512GB, and Samsung hasn’t made 1TB phones since the Galaxy S10+ back in 2019.

Even if the source has access to accurate information, things might change until early 2021, when the Galaxy S21 should be unveiled.