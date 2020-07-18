Destiny 2 : Beyond Light Release Date, Locations, Characters And Trailer

- Advertisement -

On June 9, Bungie revealed Destiny 2’s second significant growth, Beyond Light — one of the other big developments. In a departure from its usual reveal methods, the company showed off new attributes to the free-to-play MMO shot through a live stream. Bungie was pretty quiet about what’s in store but made up for its infancy in spades. Now players have an expansion trilogy, a strategy for cross-generational play, and support for Destiny 2 for years to come to appear forward to.

Release Date

Destiny 2: Beyond Light was originally slated to release PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 22, 2020; nonetheless, on July 16, Bungie postponed the launching to November 10.

Among Bungie’s recent announcements is that cross-play will come to Destiny 2 sometime in 2021, together with the next expansion, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. The 2022 expansion will probably be Destiny 2: Lightfall. You can pre-order Beyond Light now.

Trailer

Beyond the Fantasy 2: Beyond Light reveal trailer’s gorgeous artistic management and musical mood-setting, Bungie has released a gameplay trailer that shows several pre-alpha footage of what players can expect from the expansion.

Both trailers are intended to increase the hype amount and make fans excited. The first includes a meeting between Eris Morn, the Drifter, and the Exo Stranger, who has not been seen since the first Destiny.

Characters

The trailer reveals characters and locations that will appear in the new expansion. You may expect a yield of the Exo Stranger, who headed the participant around from the initial Destiny’s campaign, jumping in and out of reality at will. As well as Eris Morn and the Drifter.

The story will focus on the Fallen, that are splintered but working to return under a new leader, Eramis. Eramis seemingly wants revenge against the Traveler for abandoning the Fallen.

Locations

The activity of Beyond Light occurs on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. Within that frozen landscape, players can expect a new raid within the Deep Stone Crypt, a mysterious place that has been teased but may be seen in all its glory. The trailer shows a little this icy moon and its underground locations, and they look pretty amazing up to now.

Europa, at the mythology of the Destiny franchise, is the birthplace of the Exo and was home to a colony of people lost during the Collapse. All that remains of these humans is the abandoned cities under the ice, which players will eventually get to explore for themselves. The visual appeal of Europa as a place at a Destiny game has been planned perhaps as far back as 2013, so it’ll be interesting to understand how all of it fits into the narrative Bungie is constructing.