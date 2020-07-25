Destiny 2: Beyond Light Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Story, and News

- Advertisement -

Past Gentle will also introduce a new raid to the sport. It’s referred to as Deep Stone Crypt, which “has remained dormant” till now, based on Bungie. This location has been teased up to now and is an essential piece of Exo lore. Deep Stone Crypt is one in every of three Yr Four raids coming to the sport.

Destiny 2 Season 11, which is known as “Season of Arrivals,” will result in Past Gentle, the primary of three main expansions the developer has deliberate by way of 2022. Introducing a roadmap that outlines Bungie’s plans for the game for the subsequent two years, the studio additionally revealed The Witch Queen expansion for 2021 and Lightfall extension for 2022.

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to learn about Past Gentle:

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Release Date

Destiny2: Past Gentle is out on Nov. 10 after being delayed from its unique Sept. 22 launch date. The sport is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Future 2 and all of its expansions, together with Past Gentle, are additionally beginning to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later this yr.

Xbox Sport Go homeowners may even get entry to the sport and all of its present expansions beginning in September as a part of the subscription. They’ll additionally get Past Gentle for no further cost in November. You probably have Xbox Sport Go Final; you’ll additionally be capable of play Future 2 on iCloud when the cloud gaming service involves Sports Go in September.