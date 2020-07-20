Home Gaming Destiny 2 Beyond Light : Release Date And More Other Details
GamingTop Stories

Destiny 2 Beyond Light : Release Date And More Other Details

By- Anand mohan
- Advertisement -

Lately, Bungie announced that it is going to delay it is among the much-awaited releases Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light. The game development organization revealed the date of release is currently postponed to November 10 this season. Many players who have been eagerly awaiting the release of the game have to maintain their curiosity for more than they have anticipated.

Release Date

The game development firm, Bungie demonstrated that the organization will postpone the Destiny 2 Beyond Light launch date further before November 10, 2020.

The wait for the launch of the game is a result of the difficulties of development throughout the continuing restrictions and issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

Also Read:   The Good Place Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The New Latest Information Here

The Destiny Development Team shared a statement on the internet that reads: “As always, our goal is to earn the trendiest, most entertaining expansion we can potentially create for our fans. To this end, we’re doing what’s ideal for the game and moving the launching date.”

The Team further added by writing; “The last few months have been a challenge and will continue to be through this pandemic. We’ve learned to make together in a new manner, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still dedicated to the same degree of quality that our fans expect”.

Also Read:   Gta 6: Release Date And What Are The Rumors About The Game? Are They True?

Other Details

According to reports, the new game Destiny 2 Beyond Light was introduced to fans earlier in this season. After the announcement every fan anticipated it to be a major autumn growth for the sequence. The initial chapter has gained a great deal of love from the fans and so for Destiny 2, Bungie has to fulfill the expectations of all the fans. The Destiny 2 Beyond Light is set to be followed by The Witch Queen in 2021 and third party expansion, Lightfall, in 2022.

Also Read:   Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 4: Latest Update Cast And Other Details?

Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on November 10th. Bungie has also announced that Destiny 2 will be on the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 this holiday season.

- Advertisement -
Anand mohan

Must Read

Letterkenny Season 9: Check The Production And Release Date Details

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Letterkenny is a Canadian tv comedy. Jared Keeso Jacob Tyranny creates the series. Letterkenny is produced by Cara Hufflidson. Here’s everything we know about...
Read more

The Boss Baby 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
The animated comedy thriller The Boss Baby was liked by many lovers. The film is distributed by producer Tom McGrath and DreamWorks Animation. On...
Read more

The Final Call Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Zee5 Original web series Final Call is a"must-watch" Web series. It has everything humor, suspense, excitement, an action that a viewer craves for. The...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3 : Will John Krasinski Be A Part Of The Third Installment?And Everything We Know About The New Season

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Jack Ryan filled with action sequences. It's based on the personalities of this literary book series"Ryanverse" from Tom Clancy. This series is made up...
Read more

Archer Season 11: Release Date, Plot And Creators Discussing Details!

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
The thriller is a beautifully animated series loved by fans. The Season 11 is mainly to keep up such an everything that is involved...
Read more

The Haunting of The Hill House Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
When you slept in the evening and awaken and located yourself on the Horror home. How would you feel? WELL! We'll understand your response...
Read more

Black Panther 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information Here

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
Many Marvel fans are waiting for the launch of the sequel after making a fantastic hit in 2018! As stated in the title, it's...
Read more

The Lego Batman Movie 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Yeah, all the fan of lego Batman we're getting back this again for its sequel. Maintain your excitement style on and let's ride together...
Read more

Here Some Latest Updates About ‘Dead Island 2’.

Gaming Anand mohan -
After years of radio silence, THQ Nordic finally revealed new details about Dead Island 2. The game has been in development hell for the...
Read more

Killing Eve Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
The fourth season of Killing Eve was confirmed even before year three had released. Here's everything you want to know about Killing Eve. Killing...
Read more
© World Top Trend