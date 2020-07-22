Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Latest Information.

Derry Girls author Lisa McGee has mentioned there are plans for a movie spin-off within the works.

The hit Channel four comedy may see a brand new storyline flip right into a film after season Three has aired, McGee informed the Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday (July 20).

“For some time, I didn’t know if it will work, however, now a concept is beginning to vaguely type in my head,” McGee mentioned. “So after collection three, I’ll take into consideration {that a} bit extra.

“I’d love to do it, and I feel the solid would too, so that might be the long-term plan.”

Relating to season 3, which is at the moment on maintenance because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, McGee shared a replacement.

“We should always have been capturing it now; however, we clearly needed to push again,” she mentioned. “We’re ready till it’s protected as there’s plenty of stuff to work out.”

She continued: “The present is sort of sophisticated to the movie in these circumstances, and we need to do it in addition to us presumably can. We wish it to be good, so we’re making an attempt to determine plenty of stuff out on the minute; however, I feel we’ll get there.”

Earlier this 12 months, Tommy Tiernan, who performs Gerry within the collection, said it could well be the last.

“That is [the] final collection, I feel. So far as I do know, that is the final collection,” he mentioned added.

The primary two seasons of Derry Girls are currently streaming on All4, with a release date for season Three, but to be confirmed – keep tuned for extra data as we get it.