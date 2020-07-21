Home Top Stories Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date, Plot, Cast And All About Storyline
Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date, Plot, Cast And All About Storyline

By- Anish Yadav
Later giving us a fantastic finale for season 2, the American comedy series Derry Girls will be coming up with its season. The viewers love the show, and they seem to be exceptionally excited for next season as well. So this is everything you need to know about season three of Derry Girls.

Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date: When can it be releasing?

Derry Girls season 1 came out in 2018, followed by season 2. But this is unfortunate news, Derry Girls was set to premiere its third season in 2020. It could not happen due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. So might need to wait for 2021 until we see next season of Derry Girls.

Derry Girls Season 3 Cast: Who are all going to return this time?

Of course, our Derry Girls will be back, what’s this series without them? We are also expecting the other supporting cast of those films to be back. This is everybody who is waiting to return for season 3:

  • Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn,
  • Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin,
  • Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire,
  • Tara Lynne O’Neill as Ma/Mary,
  • Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah,
  • Louisa Harland as Orla McCool,
  • Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon,
  • Kevin McAleer as Uncle Colm,
  • Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael,
  • Tommy Tiernan as Da/Gerry,
  • Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe,
  • Leah O’Rourke as Jenny Joyce
Derry Girls Season 3 Plot: What will happen this time?

The official synopsis of season 3 plot has not been out yet. Producers have not revealed much about the upcoming season. Production for season 3 remains left. But looking at the finale of season 2 we can expect a lot of problems and hindrances coming on our characters’ way.

worldtoptrend will update you more on the story once the trailer for season 3 is out.

Anish Yadav

