Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date, Expected Cast And All The Major Update

By- Aryan Singh
Derry Girls is a British sitcom produced by Hat Trick Productions. This black comedy show is quite famous, specially among all of Britain. The creator and the writer of the show is Lisa McGee. The show has specially been produced for Channel 4.

The show has gained quite a viewer base in the United Kingdom and other regions of the world. Season 1 was broadcasted on Channel 4 in January 2018 for the first time. The show has received positive reviews from the fans as well as the critics.

Season 2 aired on the TV in March 2019 for the first time. The show was again a success. Season 1 and season 2 had an average viewership of 2.8 and 3.1 respectively in the UK alone. Both the seasons consisted of 6 episodes each. After the success of season 2, Channel 4 renewed Derry Girls for a season 3 as well.

Derry Girls season 3 release date

The show was again renewed for another season due to its popular demand. Fans have been patiently waiting for the release date of season 3 to be announced. However, the same has not been announced by the showrunners yet. But one thing is for certain that the show is set to air on Channel 4 in 2020 itself.

The reason in such a periodic delay might be due to the steep increase in the no of cases of COVID-19 patients. This has let to delay in the release of many TV shows and even cancellation of some of them.

Derry Girls season 3 cast

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn, Louisa Harland as Orla McCool, Nicola Coughman as Clare Devlin, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon, Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire, Tara Lynne O’Neill as Ma/Mary, and many other artists are a part of the show.

