Derry Girls Season 3: For New Update Click Here

Netflix has needed to take down Season 2 of hit British comedy Derry Girls in the united kingdom just days after uploading the show following a mix-up over rights.

After tweeting a week which Derry Girls was ready to stream, Netflix now backtracked: “Updates: it looks like we were a bit early with this one so have been required to take season down two for today. We’ll allow you to know if it is coming. Meanwhile, it is available today on All 4.”

Netflix needed to remove the second series of the Hat Trick Productions series after it was advised that it doesn’t have the rights before Season 3 has broadcast on Channel 4. The coronavirus pandemic was due to go into production this summer but derailed the season, meaning its opening date is unclear.

As a result of the snafu that was odd, Netflix directed its UK users to watch on Channel 4’s streaming support. Netflix users of the UK will be able to view the series, which follows the antics of a group of Northern Irish school friends during the troubles in Derry.

