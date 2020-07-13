Home Top Stories Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And New Updates !!!
Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And New Updates !!!

By- Rekha yadav
With the famous Manga series having around 21 volumes of surprising and shocking stories, The Demon Slayer is set to come back with a new season after its success with the very first season. As it had sold over 60 million copies worldwide, the Manga was a super hit with all the readers, and everyone has adored the series. The series includes a sister and a brother, Tanjiro, and his demon sister. Tanjiro is a young boy who is filled with revenge and would like to save his sister, and as well as to avenge the death of his family. He first time had a whopping number of 26 episodes, and it had been received. Keep reading to know more!

Release Date: Season 2

The first season was released in 2019, and because then, the fans were waiting for a new season. The lovers are excited to understand what is going to happen in another season. How will Taniro save his sister? How can the latest plot twists accumulate? How will the manufacturers do justice to the manga story?

As far as we know, there’s only a statement of the series being renewed for another season. However, we do not understand we get to see it. There’s not been any official announcement concerning the release of the next season, but the production and the post-production have to have got postponed.

Until then we have to remain tuned for the updates, we hope to find the next season after 2021!

Cast and Characters: Season 2

So far as we could guess, there’ll be no changes in the season casting. Natsuki Hanae, including Akari Kito, as Tanjiro Kamado, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka voicing as Inosuke Hashibira, Hiro Shimono Satoshi Hino Daisuke Hirakawa voicing as Emma.

But as seen in various anime series, there’ll be new characters introduced for plot twists. We will surely find some new voices and faces emerging, although there has been no official announcement concerning this!

Plot: The Demon Slayer Season 2

As the narrative revolves around a sister and a brother, there are a few strong emotions. The ploy goes like this, where the brother, Tanjiro, finds about a few family secrets and is enraged by what’s been done for his family. He wants to avenge his loved ones’ deaths and go to some lengths to save his sister since they have up her up and have turned her. He’ll rescue her and bring her, and we’ll have to see the way the story unfolds from there. Since that is what the fans are looking forward to the moment. Within another season, we will probably see just how he takes care of his sister.

Rekha yadav

