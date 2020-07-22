Home TV Series Amazon Prime Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Update !!!
Fans of the hit anime Demon Slayer are still awaiting a formal release date for season two, but what do we know up to now?

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is an anime series based on the manga series of the same name.

The anime is broadly regarded as one of the best shows in the genre, winning the best Anime’ award in the 2019 Newtype Anime Awards and the anime of the Year’ in the 2020 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE

In the time of writing, there is no official release date for Demon Slayer season 2.
The first period of Demon Slayer aired in October 2019 and in April 2019 in Japan out of the country.

While most fans speculate that the production company behind the anime has already been working on season 2 for a range of months, there is the possibility that manufacturing has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic — that might explain the lack of new details on season 2.

Our forecast for the Demon Slayer season 2 release date is December 2020, but a more realistic outlook could be Spring 2021.

DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2: PLOT

Currently, we do not know much about the storyline for now 2 of the Demon Slayer.
However, we know that the second installment will stick to the narrative from the movie — which is a continuation of year.

Yes, we do know where the story goes thanks to this manga, no one likes spoilers. Therefore, we are only going off the official details on season 2 of the anime here if you wish to know what will most likely occur, you can read the first manga here.

DEMON SLAYER: UPCOMING FILM…

The film, titled’ Demon Slayer: Infinity Train Arc,’ is scheduled to release on October 16, 2020.

You can see the preview under:

There are also plans to launch a mobile game dependent on the anime later this season and a PS4 game in 2021.

It is unknown when the franchise is continuing the story is told by the expect some canon material to be introduced in-game, although what the assumption for these games will probably be.

Season 1 of Demon Slayer is available for you to see on Amazon Prime and Hulu, Crunchyroll, via a FunimationNow subscription.

