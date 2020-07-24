Home Top Stories Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
By- Rekha yadav
One of the most famous Japanese Anime series Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba, is all set by the makers to release its next season, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2 Release Date: When is it releasing?

After season one receiving such a fantastic response, fams have high expectations from the following season too. They do have plans for releasing next season, although manufacturers have not announced season two. But we can even expect it to have postponed since the studio is having a schedule for their projects. So we may have to wait for more or 2021.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2 Cast: Who are all going to be there?

The principal cast of this series is expected to return for season two. This might involve actors such as Tanjiro Kamado by Natsuki Hanae, Nezuko Kamado by Akari Kito, Zenitsu Agatsuma by Hiro Shimano, Inksuke Hashbira by Yoshitsuga as Matsuoka, Genya Shinazugawa by Nobuhiko Okamoto, Kanao Tsuyari by Reina Ueda, and Muzan Kibutsuji as Toshihiko Seki. They all are expected to return for next season too.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2 Plot: Who are all going to be back?

The story os Demon slayer is about a young boy, not one as Tanjiro Kamado. The boy is the sole source of income in his family after the departure of his father. He makes a livelihood by promoting Charcoal in neighbouring villages and resides in Japan’s mountain regions. After returning from home, he finds out that his family was murdered by the demon, as well as the inky survivor left is his Muzan Kibutsuji.

Next, I did not know his sister Nezoku turns to a demon. Now, Tanjiro is set to take revenge and get his sister back into ordinary life. We can expect a lot of adventure, drama. And action within the next season since it will show us Tanjiro’s revival.

