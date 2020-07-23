Home Top Stories Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
After nearly a year, fans of the hit anime Demon Slayer are still waiting for an official release date for season 2, but what exactly do we know so far?

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is an anime series based on the successful manga series of the identical name.

The anime is broadly regarded as one of the most magnificent displays in the genre, winning the anime’ award at the 2019 Newtype Anime Awards and the anime of the Year’ in the 2020 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Season 1 might have been an epic masterpiece, but when can fans expect the season of Demon Slayer into premiere?

DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE

In the time of writing, there is not any official release date for Demon Slayer season 2.
The first season of Demon Slayer aired outside the country in October 2019 and in April 2019 in Japan.

While most fans speculate that the production company behind the anime has already been working on season 2 for a range of months, there’s the chance that manufacturing has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak — which would explain the lack of new information on season 2.

A more realistic forecast could be Spring 2021, although our optimistic estimates for the Demon Slayer season 2 release date is December 2020.

DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2: PLOT

Presently, we don’t know much about the storyline for season 2 of the Demon Slayer.
However, we do understand that the narrative will be followed by the next installment from the upcoming film — which is a continuation of year 1.

Yes, we do know where the story goes thanks to the manga, no one enjoys spoilers. Therefore, we’re just going off the official details about season 2 of the anime here — if you wish to know what will probably occur, you may read the original manga.

DEMON SLAYER: UPCOMING FILM…

The movie, titled’ Demon Slayer: Infinity Train Arc,’ is scheduled to launch on October 16, 2020.

There are plans to launch a game based on the anime this season plus a PS4 match in 2021.

It’s unknown exactly what the assumption for these games will probably be. Still, if the franchise continues, the story is told by the across every feature, anticipating some canon substance to be introduced in-game.

Season 1 of Demon Slayer is available for you to see on Amazon Prime and Hulu, Crunchyroll, through a FunimationNow subscription.

