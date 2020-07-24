Home TV Series Demon Slayer Season 2: Official Release Date, Possible Cast, Plot And All...
Demon Slayer Season 2: Official Release Date, Possible Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Shubhojeet Paul
Demon Slayer is a famous anime series that came up new with its first season and was very much liked and viewed by the audience. It is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, from the manga series named Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba, by Koyoharu Gotoge. The fantasy show became very popular and now it is up for its second season in the row. Let us know more about the second season of the show.

RELEASE DATE

The first season of the anime series came out from April to September 2019. However, there is no confirmation as to the release date of the second season. Yet viewers can expect it to be released at the end of 2020 or the start of 2021.

CAST

The lead cast of the series remains the same as previously. These include Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Genya Shinazugawa, and Kanao Tsuyuri.

PLOT

The story follows showing an intelligent and sweet boy named Tanjiro Kamado. Things change when one day his entire family except his sister is killed by the demons and on the other hand, his sister Nezuko turns into a demon herself. The boy then seeks help from the demon slayer named Giyu and gets himself trained to become one and begins his journey in killing the demons and finding a way to turn back his sister back into humans.

The second season of the series is expected to be equally interesting and will be liked by the viewers.

