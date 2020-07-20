Home TV Series Netflix Demon Slayer Season 2: Details, Funimation Has Licensed The Upcoming Demon Slayer...
Demon Slayer Season 2: Details, Funimation Has Licensed The Upcoming Demon Slayer The Movie Mugen Train

By- Dhanraj
Demon Slayer Season 1 was released in 2019, was one of the biggest anime. Ufotable announced a Demon Slayer movie. Fans have been divided on this anime lately. Some call it the best anime ever, and others criticize it. Nevertheless, everyone will agree, it’s an anime worth getting hyped up for a season 2.

FUNimation has officially announced that they will release the upcoming Demon slayer. It tweeted that it has struck a deal with Aniplex for it’s USA and Canada release.

Manga has finally ended in the last month, June. The upcoming movie will cover the Infinity train arc. If Season 2 happens, we cannot expect to come out until next year or so. Maybe, there will be no Season 2 at all. Creators can release Season 3 directly after the movie.

Demon Slayer Mugen Train plot and cast details

Demon Slayer follows Tanjirou, a young boy who tries hard to support his family. His world turns upside down when his family gets killed by a demon. Her sister turns into a beast. He is trying hard to become a Demon Slayer so that he could help his sister.

The upcoming movie will follow the Infinite train ark. It will pick up from where we had left Tanjirou in season 1. It focuses on the flame emblem Rengoku, as Tanjirou wants to know about the ‘Dance of the Fire God’.

The original voice cast will return in the movie. Natsuki Hanae as Tanjirō Kamado, Akari Kitō as Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, Satoshi Hino as Kyōjurō Rengoku.

Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train, trailer and official release date

The teaser trailer of the upcoming movie is already on YouTube. Now, after the announcement of Funimation, we all are almost ready for the movie. Maybe Funimation will release more artwork and teaser trailers, as the September release date is so near.

Dubbed version of the Demon Slayer Season 1 was spot on. Fans loved it. There are no details if a dubbed version would be released in theatres. The official US trailer released by Funimation has not mentioned anything about the dub except the dull English font in the place of the original Japanese one. In the poster, the original Japanese cast was mentioned. If a dub version is released, we can expect an English trailer to be released soon.

The official release date for the movie is October 16, 2020. On the official US website, it’s listed as coming soon.

Dhanraj

