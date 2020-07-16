Home TV Series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2! Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
TV Series

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2! Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

By- Anwesha Pradhan
- Advertisement -

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a popular Anime series. It is based on the Japanese manga comics of the same name written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotōge. It is the story of a young boy Tanjiro Kamado, who turns into a demon slayer after a demon slaughters his family and turns his sister Nezuko Kamado into a demon.

CRITICAL RESPONSE

Ufotable adapted this anime series and aired it in Japan from April to September 2019. The anime received a great response. Critics are praising the animation and fight sequences. They consider it to be one of the best anime films of the decade. The film has received numerous awards. It has procured 8.8/10 on IMDb and 4.9/5.0 on Crunchyroll.com.

WHEN WILL SEASON 2 RELEASE?

After the final episode of season 1 released, the makers announced a sequel to the series. Fans speculate that the second season will premiere in October 2020 in Japan. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic might delay the scheduled release. Hence, we will have to wait for an official confirmation.

WHO WILL BE SEEN IN THE SEQUEL?

We may see some new characters in season 2. But the lead cast will remain unchanged. IMDb has confirmed that the following characters will be seen in the sequel.

  • Satoshi Hino as Kyojuro Rengoku
  • Daisuke Hirakawa as Emmu
  • Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado
  • Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado
  • Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira
  • Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

However, we will have to wait to know more about the entire cast.

 WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE PLOT?

In the preceding season, we saw Nezuko had turned into a demon, and her brother Tanjiro was attempting to rescue her. Hence, we speculate that the story will pick up where it left in season 1. However, the makers haven’t confirmed anything as of now.

 Stay with us to receive fresh updates on films, TV shows, and a lot more.

Also Read:   The Circle Season 2: All information are here about Season
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2”: Will “Natsuki Hanae” aka “Tanjiro Kamado” return in the upcoming Story?
Anwesha Pradhan

Must Read

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2! Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

TV Series Anwesha Pradhan -
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a popular Anime series. It is based on the Japanese manga comics of the same name written and...
Read more

Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Blooper Featuring The Lead Cast; Watch And More Information.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Four Shots Please! Season 2 behind-the-scenes blooper movie was reposted by Lisa Ray. It Includes Kirti Kulhari Banji J along with casts. Know more.
Also Read:   Made In Abyss Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know
Four...
Read more

Carnival Row Season 2: These Characters Will Return For Season 2, Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information For You!!!

Amazon Prime Anoj Kumar -
Carnival Row is an Amazon Prime Movies internet series which is an adaptation of a movie titled A Killing On Carnival Row Season 2...
Read more

Diablo 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
When an upcoming game like Diablo 4 goes without filling insignificant details like group slots, it will become fertile soil for player speculation. Blizzard's...
Read more

Altered Carbon Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All New Latest Updates Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Altered Carbon Season 2 was a wonderful entry for the Netflix series, with a great deal of action and a star. Here's what we...
Read more

Sweet Magnolias season 2: here are all the details regarding it

Netflix Shivangi -
After the release of such a blockbuster season of sweet Magnolias, fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation whether there will be the second season...
Read more

No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
No Game No Life is a Japanese anime. Books of the same by Yuu Kamiya transformed it. It got aired in 2014. Atsuko Ishizuka...
Read more

Stranger Things season 4: know the plot, cast and release date of the new season..!!!

Netflix Sonal Sengupta -
Stranger Things season 4: know the plot, cast, and release date of the new season..!!! Stranger Things is an American science fiction horror web tv...
Read more

The Protector Season 5: Possibilities And Much More About It!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The Protector season four simply landed on the streaming large and there are rumors relating to the potential of The Protector fifth season. Nevertheless,...
Read more

Dollface Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All Latest News

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
In the event episode quality time, that you'd want to contact your pals, and also want to make memories that it is not ever...
Read more
© World Top Trend