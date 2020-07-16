Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2! Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

- Advertisement -

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a popular Anime series. It is based on the Japanese manga comics of the same name written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotōge. It is the story of a young boy Tanjiro Kamado, who turns into a demon slayer after a demon slaughters his family and turns his sister Nezuko Kamado into a demon.

CRITICAL RESPONSE

Ufotable adapted this anime series and aired it in Japan from April to September 2019. The anime received a great response. Critics are praising the animation and fight sequences. They consider it to be one of the best anime films of the decade. The film has received numerous awards. It has procured 8.8/10 on IMDb and 4.9/5.0 on Crunchyroll.com.

WHEN WILL SEASON 2 RELEASE?

After the final episode of season 1 released, the makers announced a sequel to the series. Fans speculate that the second season will premiere in October 2020 in Japan. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic might delay the scheduled release. Hence, we will have to wait for an official confirmation.

WHO WILL BE SEEN IN THE SEQUEL?

We may see some new characters in season 2. But the lead cast will remain unchanged. IMDb has confirmed that the following characters will be seen in the sequel.

Satoshi Hino as Kyojuro Rengoku

Daisuke Hirakawa as Emmu

Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

However, we will have to wait to know more about the entire cast.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE PLOT?

In the preceding season, we saw Nezuko had turned into a demon, and her brother Tanjiro was attempting to rescue her. Hence, we speculate that the story will pick up where it left in season 1. However, the makers haven’t confirmed anything as of now.

