Demon Slayer: kimetsu No Yaiba Is Back With a Season 2

Demon Slayer: kimetsu no yaiba is another Japanese manga series that has gained quite a following in a very short time. The series has been illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge. The anime series has been nominated for many awards and has grabbed numerous awards in different categories. The show won ‘the anime award’ in 2019 and ‘anime of the year 2020’ awards.

Season 1 of the show gained quite a lot of popularity due to its plot. The story revolves around a young boy named tanjiro kamado who becomes a demon slayer after his whole family gets butchered by demons. The series was released in 2019 and since then, is one of the best anime series ever produced.

Demon slayer season 2 Release date.

The fans have been expecting the announcement for the renewal of the series soon. However, no confirmation has been made regarding the same. The show has not yet been renewed. The ongoing situation across the globe can be one of the major reasons why the series hasn’t been renewed yet.

COVID-19 has affected the film industry in a very bad manner. The production for ongoing shows and upcoming shows has either been halted or stopped forever. Fans will have to wait some more time to get the release date of the show.

Kimetsu No Yaiba Characters and cast.

The show is expected to start from where it was left off in season 1. So, the cast from the previous season is expected to return for voice-over again.

