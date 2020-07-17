Demon Slayer 2 Is Back To Take The Revenge From The Demons

- Advertisement -

After the release of season 1, fans have gone crazy about the storyline of the Demon Slayer and they are eagerly waiting for the release of season 2 as well.

What about the second season, are we going to have it or not?

Well, there are no official announcements regarding it. But if we see the story of the previous season, it seems that the story is incomplete. So there will be a second season for sure to complete the story.

When can we expect the second season to release?

Well, the release date has not been announced officially, but earlier the expectations were there that it will release in 2020. But now if we see the ongoing situations, it is difficult to say whether it will be released in 2020 or not. Not be very optimistic, dates are likely to be pushed further only, maybe to 2021.

So be ready to wait for the release of season 2.

What about the characters?

We can expect many of the characters to return from the previous seasons only. Also the old is gold.

So be ready to watch Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimano, Yoshitsuga, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Reina Veda, Muzan Kibutsuji. We hope that your heart is beating at a much faster rate after reading this.

What will be the story of the second season?

In the previous season, we have seen the story of a boy who has lost his father. After the death of his father, his family went into extreme poverty. To raise his family, he had to work in the mountain regions so that his family could survive. But after this demons attacked his family and he had to lost his family. Only his sister was there from his family who had left. But unfortunately, she also turned into a devil.

Now the season will continue from there. Maybe we get to see further twist but in the coming season, we will see the boy fighting for his family. We will get to see more adventures in the story.

So be ready to see it and have joy.