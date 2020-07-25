Delta wasn’t playing around about face masks – 100+ people are already banned from flying

- Advertisement -

Delta Airlines has no-fly list with 100 people on it.

Delta Airlines CEO, Ed Bastian revealed in an interview that the carrier started requiring all passengers must wear face masks as of May 1, the company has already put more than 100 people on its no-fly list.

“We’ve been steadily and rather aggressively stepping up our enforcement of the mask policy,” Bastian told NBC.

https://www.google.com/search?q=Delta+wasn%E2%80%99t+playing+around+about+face+masks+%E2%80%93+100%2B+people+are+already+banned+from+flying&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjExMXT2-jqAhXC8HMBHYxwBOgQ_AUoAXoECAwQAw&biw=1366&bih=608#imgrc=HpHq5Rz_WXyw9M

You cannot board a Delta plane unless you have a mask on. If you board the plane and you insist on not wearing your mask, we will insist that you don’t fly Delta into the future.

To be sure, it’s not just Delta that’s taken this step toward mandating face masks on flights but carriers like United have also announced similar measures and blacklists of their own.

Air carriers are in a supremely tough spot right now, because there are countless Americans desperate for a break and wanting to experience a vacation, but it’s our fear of flying that’s holding us back.

Study by international experts indicates that the spread of COVID-19 would be drastically reduced if 80% of the population wore a face mask covering combined with social distancing.

It should also be noted that Delta is one of the few carriers still committed to promoting social distancing on its planes by flying at a reduced capacity through September 30.