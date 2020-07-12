Home In News Delta And Southwest Airlines Are Still Flying At A Reduced Capacity
Delta And Southwest Airlines Are Still Flying At A Reduced Capacity

By- Sweety Singh
  • American Airlines and United Airlines have resumed selling potentially packed flights. Now that they’ve reversed their temporary coronavirus-inspired policy of blocking middle seats.
  • New research argues that reversal roughly doubles your chance of contracting the coronavirus on one of these now-full flights. Compared to your chances of contracting the virus on a flight where middle seats continue to be blocked.
  • Carriers like Delta and Southwest Airlines are among those. That are still flying at a reduced capacity because of the coronavirus.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, I tended to avoid American Airlines like the plague, for reasons. That included the horribly cramped seats. But you don’t have to take my word for it — here’s an Inc. magazine article ranting about this same thing, titled “American Airlines Just Sneakily Scheduled Its Most Insanely Cramped Plane for a Really, Really Long Flight.”

This is an airline that has punished even its First Class passengers by reducing legroom. Its own pilots have complained about its planes. And in 2019, American Airlines reportedly bumped more passengers off of overbooked flights than all other US airlines combined.

What’s more, a new study has found that airlines like American. That have resumed booking passengers in middle seats are roughly doubling your chance of catching the coronavirus on that flight.

The research comes from Arnold Barnett, a management science professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Those decided to bring some academic rigor to bear in studying the effect of packing planes with people again. While the coronavirus is still rampaging across the US.

“Recent research results and data generate the approximation that, when all coach seats are full on a US jet aircraft, the risk of contracting Covid-19 from a nearby passenger is currently about 1 in 7,000,” an abstract of his research paper reads. “Under the middle seat empty policy, that risk falls to about 1 in 14,000. Risks are lower in flights that are not full.”

Digging into the paper itself, the research proposes. That your risk of contracting the coronavirus on a full plane flight. With no middle seat-blocking, is about 1 in 4,300, compared to a 1 in 7,700 chance of contracting the virus on a plane. That keeps middle seats in open.

If you factor in a 1% mortality rate, this paper suggests that your risk of both contracting. And also dying from coronavirus as a result of flying on a full plane flight. It is something like 1 in 430,000.

Do you like those odds? They’re even better when the middle seats are blocked.

Still, the elevated risk profile is why we noted a moment ago the displeasure from CDC director Robert Redfield. Who expressed “substantial disappointment” with American Airlines for this change in middle seat policy. Redfield made his comment during a recent Senate Health Committee hearing, responding to a question from Sen.

Bernie Sanders by lamenting: “I can tell you that when they announced that the other day. Obviously there was substantial disappointment with American Airlines. A number of the airlines had decided to keep the middle seat.”

Also earlier this month, the chief communications officer for United Airlines tried to explain its own reversal. Josh Earnest, who previously worked in the Obama White House before getting the job with United. Argued that blocking middle seats is “a PR strategy. That’s not a safety strategy.”

His argument is that even if you block middle seats, passengers are still within 6 feet of other passengers.

Earnest continued during his media briefing thus: “If you want to stay safe on the airplane. We need to wear a mask, we need to have good air filtration, the airplane needs to be thoroughly cleaned. And we need to make sure that every stage of your journey where we can socially distance. That we’re doing that. Those are all the steps that scientists have recommended that we take.”

The final word: As long as everyone is wearing a mask on a flight with blocked middle seats. I’m choosing that flight every single time over the alternative. Fewer people, period, would seem to be the less-risky option. Since those flights include fewer people who could potentially have the coronavirus.

