By- Nitu Jha
Delta Airlines, such as most each air carrier today.

has a requirement that passengers must wear a face mask at all times during their travel.

Delta Airlines

For passengers who refuse to comply with that face mask guideline, the airline has been adding those passengers to an internal no-fly list. But that’s not the only intense step the company has taken.Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines keeps discovering new ways to demonstrate it is not playing around in regards to enforcing rules meant to not just keep fliers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, these principles are also about conveying the perception of flight safety in order that pilots themselves are not only protected.

but potential and prospective fliers take note and feel secure enough to book a flight down the road.

We’ve already noticed how Delta is among the carriers currently requiring everybody on flights.

staff and passengers comprised, to put on face masks constantly.

Face masks, naturally, are among the few tools we must suppress the spread of the coronavirus.

along with putting as much physical space as possible between individuals whose health you can’t vouch for — that.

incidentally, is another thing Delta is trying to do by flying its planes at a reduced potential through at the end of September.

As we’ve already noted, Delta’s face mask demand also includes the stipulation that in the event that you refuse to honor.

spread of the coronavirus

you can be put on a kind of no-fly list for an indefinite period with the carrier.

That is something Delta has added more than a hundred people to, believe it or not.

Plus it is not even the only somewhat extreme measure that the airline is taking along these lines.

According to local news reports, a Delta pilot took the extraordinary step in recent days of turning a trip around.

and landing to force the compliance of two passengers that refused to set a face mask on.

The trip was on its way from Detroit to Atlanta, and it returned to Detroit because of two non-compliant passengers.

Similar events have occurred on other airlines recently.

like a girl being kicked off of an American Airlines flight in late days for refusing to wear a mask.

and an identical episode happening on Spirit Airlines earlier this month.

Along these exact lines, Delta, in recent days.

has also added another component to its new coronavirus-inspired security regime.

All passengers were required to wear a mask at all times during their trip.

except when meals are served.

and when guests claim to have a medical motive of some sort that prevents them from being able to put on a mask.

they are supposed to have that rid of Delta prior to becoming on their trip.

It is a brand new”Clearance-to-Fly” interview process that these guests have to now undergo.

state of this type

with reinforcement from the airline to not fly at all when they have a state of this type.

These are undoubtedly the sorts of things which can allow me to choose Delta for the second flight once I feel secure enough to fly .

