Delta Airlines, like most every air carrier now, has a requirement that passengers should wear a face mask at all times during their journey.

For passengers who refuse to abide by that face mask rule.

the airline was adding those passengers into an internal no-fly list.

Delta Airlines

But that’s not the only extreme step the company has obtained.

However, these rules are also about distributing the perception of flight safety so that pilots are not only protected.

but potential and prospective fliers take note and feel secure enough to book a flight down the line.

We have already noted how Delta is one of the carriers currently requiring everybody on flights, passengers and staff comprised, to wear face masks constantly.

Face masks, naturally, are among the few tools we must suppress the spread of this coronavirus.

along with putting as much physical distance as possible between people whose health you can not vouch for — that,

.incidentally, is another thing Delta is attempting to perform by flying its planes at a lower capacity through at least the end of September.

Delta’s face mask requirement

As we have already noted Delta’s face mask requirement also includes the stipulation that if you refuse to comply.

you can be put on a type of no-fly set for an extended period with the carrier.

That is something Delta has added over 100 individuals to, believe it or not.

Plus it’s not even the only marginally extreme measure the airline is taking along these lines.

The trip was on its way from Detroit to Atlanta.

and it briefly returned to Detroit due to 2 non-compliant passengers.

Similar events have taken place on other airlines recently.

like a girl being kicked off of an American Airlines flight in late days for refusing to put on a mask.

Spirit Airlines earlier this month

and an identical episode happening on Spirit Airlines earlier this month.

Along these same lines, Delta, in recent days, has also added an additional component to its new coronavirus-inspired safety regimen.

All passengers were required to wear a mask in any way times throughout their trip, except when foods are served.

and if guests claim to have a medical reason of a kind that prevents them from being able to put on a mask.

they are supposed to get that rid of Delta prior to getting on their trip.

It’s a brand new”Clearance-to-Fly” interview procedure that these guests are required to now experience.

with encouragement from the airline to not fly at all if they have a state of this type.

These are the kinds of things which will make me choose.

Delta for the second flight once I feel secure enough to fly again.