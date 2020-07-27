- Advertisement -

Delta Airlines has already put more than 100 people on its own no-fly list since requiring that all passengers must wear face masks on flights instead of May 1.

The list is a punishment intended to include people who actively resist the face mask coverage.

and as a security precaution throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Delta Airlines also remains dedicated to obstructing middle seats and flying its planes at a reduced capability through at least September 30.

to encourage societal bookmarking on board.

Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian shown something in an interview with NBC News this week that functions to reaffirm my intention to fly Delta in my next trip.

once I feel secure enough to get into a plane and travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. What he disclosed is that:

Since the company started demanding that all passengers should wear face masks as of May 1.

the company has put more than 100 people on its no-fly list.

This is the step that was earmarked for men and women who refused to obey the organization’s face mask policy.

and being added to this list means they won’t be able to fly with Delta for an undercover period.We’ve been steadily and marginally sharply stepping up our enforcement of the mask policy,” Bastian advised NBC.

“You cannot board a Delta airplane unless you have a mask on.

Bastian advised NBC

Should you board the plane and you insist on not wearing your mask.

we will insist that you don’t fly Delta into the future. We have over 100 people we have put on that list.”

To be sure, it’s not merely Delta that is taken this step toward mandating face masks flights.

and warning passengers they could be placed on a no-fly list together with the carrier if they don’t comply.

Airlines such as United have also announced similar steps, and blacklists of their own.

Here is the thing, however. Air carriers are in a supremely tight place at the moment.

since there are countless Americans desperate for a rest and wanting to experience a holiday.

So the carriers need to go above and beyond their attempts to not just guarantee people who safety is the utmost priority — but that has to be a purposeful, real priority, not just something they say.

“Wearing a face covering is among the most crucial ways to stay safe at the airport and onboard.

” reads a portion of Bastian’s email he sent out to customers a few weeks before.

a part of a normal flow of comprehensive, detailed communications he has sent during the pandemic up to now.

experts suggested that the spread of COVID-19

“A study by international experts suggested that the spread of COVID-19 could be radically reduced if 80 per cent of the population wore a face-covering combined with social distancing.

“That’s why we want to make certain that you are conscious of the requirement to wear a mask through grooming and during your trip.

As you’re encouraged to bring your face covering, supplies are available if needed.

Thank you to do what you can to remain secure and protect those around you.”

It should also be mentioned that Delta is one of the few carriers still committed to promoting social distancing on its planes by flying at a reduced potential through September 30 (something I’m hoping will get pushed a little past that date, at the least ).