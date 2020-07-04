Dell XPS Laptops: The Next-Gen Will Be Soon Launched in India

- Advertisement -

Amazon teaser has confirmed the launch of 15 and Dell XPS 13.

The Dell XPS laptops that are next-gen will probably probably be soon launched in India. The business has started sending out invitations for an online-only event.

The company will unveil the next-gen Dell XPS notebooks. XPS is the premium and notebook series with top of the line specifications of your company. The 2020 laptops moved on sale lately and were initially shown at CES.

Presently, from the US marketplace, Dell XPS is available in 3 sizes: 13-inch (XPS 13), 15-inch (XPS 15), and 17-inch (XPS 17). However, in the market, we expect the company to declare the XPS 13 and XPS 15 models. As always, all versions sport a near design, which makes them smaller using a screen that size than notebooks. The 2020 lineup goes to a taller display, which can be considered the aspect ratio for productivity.

Like the teaser, Dell will unveil XPS 15 in India and XPS 13. The XPS 15 will include up to 4K screen, infinity-edge bezel-less design, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, HDR panel, 94 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits brightness.

The XPS 13 build and powerful will include Gorilla Glass 6 protection with a light. It’ll carry a screen using a 16:10 aspect ratio and edge layout that is infinity.

Dell XPS 13 (2020)

The XPS 13 comes with all the 10th Gen Core Intel i7 CPU with as much as 3.9GHz Turbo Boost. It’s paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD. In the front, you get a 13.3-inch Full HD display with touch support. Additionally, there is a 1080p IR webcam. It’s very light at only 1.27 Kg.

Further, about the connectivity front, it packs from the Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Port choices on the machine include a few USB C 3.1 using Thunderbolt 3, microSD card slot, and combi audio jack.

Dell XPS 15 (2020)

The larger version of the XPS household, XPS 15 package in a 15.6-inch 4K touch screen display with 10th Gen Core Intel i7 CPU with up to 5.1GHz Turbo Boost. You get up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD alternatives. It weighs over 2 kg in addition to the vent potions found on the XPS 13, the XPS 15 packs at a USB-C 3.1 port. The camera and connectivity choices remain the same here.

As of press time, it’s still uncertain which exact specs and models will start in India weekly. We will update this bit with more specific information once they become available.