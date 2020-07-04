Home Technology Dell XPS Laptops: The Next-Gen Will Be Soon Launched in India
Technology

Dell XPS Laptops: The Next-Gen Will Be Soon Launched in India

By- Kumar Saurabh
- Advertisement -

Amazon teaser has confirmed the launch of 15 and Dell XPS 13.

The Dell XPS laptops that are next-gen will probably probably be soon launched in India. The business has started sending out invitations for an online-only event.

The company will unveil the next-gen Dell XPS notebooks. XPS is the premium and notebook series with top of the line specifications of your company. The 2020 laptops moved on sale lately and were initially shown at CES.

Presently, from the US marketplace, Dell XPS is available in 3 sizes: 13-inch (XPS 13), 15-inch (XPS 15), and 17-inch (XPS 17). However, in the market, we expect the company to declare the XPS 13 and XPS 15 models. As always, all versions sport a near design, which makes them smaller using a screen that size than notebooks. The 2020 lineup goes to a taller display, which can be considered the aspect ratio for productivity.

Also Read:   This 49-inch Small Business Monitor That is Stunning Has 3 Features All Screens Should Have

Like the teaser, Dell will unveil XPS 15 in India and XPS 13. The XPS 15 will include up to 4K screen, infinity-edge bezel-less design, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, HDR panel, 94 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits brightness.

The XPS 13 build and powerful will include Gorilla Glass 6 protection with a light. It’ll carry a screen using a 16:10 aspect ratio and edge layout that is infinity.

Also Read:   Dell XPS 15 2020 Reviews You Want To Know

Dell XPS 13 (2020)

The XPS 13 comes with all the 10th Gen Core Intel i7 CPU with as much as 3.9GHz Turbo Boost. It’s paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD. In the front, you get a 13.3-inch Full HD display with touch support. Additionally, there is a 1080p IR webcam. It’s very light at only 1.27 Kg.

Also Read:   Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Looks Leaked

Further, about the connectivity front, it packs from the Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Port choices on the machine include a few USB C 3.1 using Thunderbolt 3, microSD card slot, and combi audio jack.

Dell XPS 15 (2020)

The larger version of the XPS household, XPS 15 package in a 15.6-inch 4K touch screen display with 10th Gen Core Intel i7 CPU with up to 5.1GHz Turbo Boost. You get up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD alternatives. It weighs over 2 kg in addition to the vent potions found on the XPS 13, the XPS 15 packs at a USB-C 3.1 port. The camera and connectivity choices remain the same here.

Also Read:   MacBook Pro Is In Trouble Due To The Leak Of Dell XPS 15 And Dell XPS 17

As of press time, it’s still uncertain which exact specs and models will start in India weekly. We will update this bit with more specific information once they become available.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Samsung may add this big new feature
Kumar Saurabh
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Dell XPS Laptops: The Next-Gen Will Be Soon Launched in India

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
Amazon teaser has confirmed the launch of 15 and Dell XPS 13. The Dell XPS laptops that are next-gen will probably probably be soon launched...
Read more

Microsoft Stores: Closing Pretty Much All Of Its Microsoft Store Retail Outlets Is a Sad, But Not Surprising

Lifestyle Kumar Saurabh -
Microsoft's recent announcement that it was shutting pretty much all of its Microsoft Store retail outlets (save for a couple of expertise Centers') is...
Read more

Apple Maps: New EV Routing Feature For Electric Car Owners In Apple Maps

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
Apple has established a new EV Routing feature for car owners in Apple Maps, charging points along your path and considering the range of...
Read more

Hamilton: Lives Up To The Hype On Disney +

Entertainment Kumar Saurabh -
There were just a lot of hurdles. Even though London is a few hours from where I dwell, I understand I was not going...
Read more

Tik Tok Has Informed New Delhi That The Corporation Would Not Turn Over User Information

Entertainment Sankalp -
 
Also Read:   Big News: Coronavirus Strikes Kennedy Space Center, further complicating NASA's Programs
Less in the aftermath of this border skirmish, there are reports that the company is making attempts. The chief executive of tik Tok has...
Read more

Rumors abound that Apple is currently thinking about not including a power adapter or earbuds

Technology Sankalp -
Rumors abound that Apple is currently thinking about not including a power adapter or earbuds from the box using the 12 versions -- also...
Read more

Xiaomi Handsets: Cameras Could Borrow a Feature From The Pixels

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
If you have obtained a Pixel 3 or even a Pixel 4, you will know more about the Very Best Shot attribute that picks...
Read more

Pixel 4 ,The Very Best Shot Attribute That Picks The Very Best Image Out Of a Burst

Technology Sankalp -
If you have obtained a Pixel 3 or even a Pixel 4, you will know more about the Very Best Shot attribute that picks...
Read more

coronavirus symptoms Which can spread COVID-19

Corona Sankalp -
It is not just Those who Display coronavirus symptoms Which can spread COVID-19. As a instance of COVID-19 from California proves carriers may be infectious. A...
Read more

Android Malware Named FakeSpy has Resurfaced ,Targeting Customers across the USA

Technology Sankalp -
A Classic Slice of Android malware Named FakeSpy has resurfaced and is now targeting Customers across the USA and Western Europe. The program is capable...
Read more
© World Top Trend