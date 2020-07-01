Death Note Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast And everything We Know So Far About The Second Season

- Advertisement -

Checkmate! It physically hurts to reiterate that Passing Note aired Its very last episode, June 27th, 2007. And, since its release, a new cult began to develop, amassing a legion of followers. The classic anime originates from the manga, illustrated by Takeshi Obata and written by Tsugumi Ohba. And, Death Notice was directed by Tetsurō Araki and animated by Madhouse. Let us discuss and discover out everything we know so far about the second installment of Passing Note.

Expected Release Date

If we believe the show got a green light, it is hard to predict the release date of this sequel. Netflix made a movie on the popular series, along with the anime, is not becoming spotlight. So if it occurs, then the next season will not be released till 2023.

Death Note 2 Will It Happens?

Now the question that popped up in everyone’s mind that is there a sequel season?

Afterall its more than a decade passed since the release of this Initial season, and makers are silenced about the renewal. However, the sequel requirement is imminent, but it appears like there is nothing more to add up, and makers might be to pen something relevant to the series.

Death Note Season 2: Cast

As of This Moment, we can anticipate the cast of season 1 will reprise their Functions in season two, which were Tatsuya Fujiwara as Light Yagami, Kenichi Matsuyama as L, Erika Toda as Misa Amane and a lot more.

Death Note Season 2: Plot

Passing Note revolves around the story of a boy Yagami who stumbles upon a death, not which is a mysterious black book That has a feature to kill anybody if the user understands the person’s face And the title. As season 1 has ended with no spins, It’s difficult to Forecast the storyline of this season.