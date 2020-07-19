Deadwind Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

The Scandinavian drama, Deadwind revolves around the life of a newly widowed homicide detective. She has got the task to solve the murder case of Anna Bergdahl. The fact is assigned to her as the first task after she joins back her work at Helsinki Police Department.

The first season of the show aired in 2018. It got a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics for the incredible narration, the gloomy setting, the realistic, investigative scenes and the excellent performance of the cast.

Creators of the show are Jari Olavi Rantala, Rike Jokela and Kirsi Porkka. It also has a lot of award nominations to its credit, for example, TV Fond Prize Nomination and Nordisk Film Award nomination. And after the incredible response, the first two seasons got, the fans are now wondering whether there would be a second season or not. So here’s the answer to clarify all your doubts.

When will Deadwind season 3 release?

Season one of Deadwind aired in the year 2018. And after a two years gap on 1 July, 2020 the second season arrived on Netflix. Both the seasons had eight episodes, and each chapter is of 44 minutes. However, the first streaming service of the show is Yle TV on which the show aired on 5 April, 2020.

Well, Netflix hasn’t made any announcement regarding the third season yet. Thus, it’s quite unpredictable whether or not the series renews. However, since it gas got a good response from the critics and the audience, there are high chances for it to return.

Moreover, there are already rumours that the show is in its development stage. But since no official announcement has been made, we can’t trust this news. However, if there’s a third season, it might land in 2021.

Who are all joining the cast for season 3?

The lead character, Pihla Viitala, will surely return for her role as detective Sofia Karppi. Other than her, there are more cast members in the list, for example, the Rookie Detective-Sakari Nurmi, the Mayor Helsinki- Sara Tulisuoto. And many other members are to return, but there’s no official confirmation.