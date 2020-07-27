Deadwind Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Deadwind is a crime drama and Nordic noir television series which has been directed by Rike Jokela and created by Kirsi Porkka, Jari Olavi Rantala and Rike Jokela. This Finnish crime drama series has been one of the quite popular series in the country. The show has completed successful premiering of its previous two seasons in Finland.

Deadwind Season 1 premiered on Yle TV2 in March 2018 and became quite popular in a short span of time. The series follows a female detective in Finland police department who solves the murder mysteries that appear in the region. The first season of the show also premiered on Netflix in august 2018.

The show has been produced by Rinna Hyytia and Jojo Uimonen. Season 2 was aired on Yle TV2 on April 5, 2020 and was added on Netflix platform on July 1, 2020. Since then, the show has mostly received positive reviews from the viewers and the critics.

Deadwind Season 3 release date

The show has been quite successful on both the platforms. Looking at the success of the show, there is a high possibility that the series might get renewed for a third season as well on Netflix and Yle TV2.

No official statement regarding the renewal of the show has been made yet.

The cast for the same is yet to be revealed as well.

