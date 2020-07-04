Deadwind Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Deadwind is a Finnish crime drama and Nordic noir television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on March 14 2018. Based on the positive response from the audience, development ahs renewed the second season of the series. The first season of the series consists of 10 episodes, each episode holding a runtime o around 45 minutes holding more than million active viewers. In this article, I’ll discuss Deadwind season 2 Netflix release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Rike Jokela, Jari Olavi Rantala, Kirsi Porkka. It follows the Crime drama, the Nordic noir genre, directed by Rike Jokela. Earlier it was leaked that Netflix is showing the positive signs for producing the television web series, later the decision was altered. The production company involved in producing the television web series is Dionysos Films H&V Production.

When Is Deadwind Season 2 Release Date?

Deadwind Season 2 is released on July 1, 2020. Many might have already watched the television series, which got released recently. It’s been rumored in the social media that there might be a slight delay in the television series’ release date. Later the series released as announced by the development.

Those who are interested in the series can enjoy the series through online video streaming platform, Netflix. The development has planned to reach various regions of different parts of the countries through video-on-demand service. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Deadwind Season 2.

Who Are The Cast Included In Deadwind?

The development has been updating the progress of the series through social networks and press releases. The development has been doing its promotion to engage the audience towards the television web series. As expected that are not many changes in the cast details of the television web series. We have gathered cat information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Deadwind

Pihla Viitala as Sofia Karppi,

Lauri Tilkanen as Sakari Nurmi,

Jani Volanen as Usko Bergdahl,

Pamela Tola as Anna Bergdahl,

Eedit Patrakka as Armi Bergdahl,

Elsa Brotherus as Isla Bergdahl,

Tommi Korpela as Alex Hoikkala,

Pirjo Lonka as Julia Hoikkala,

Riku Nieminen as Roope Hoikkala,

Jonna Järnefelt as Linda Hoikkala,

Raimo Grönberg as Tapio Koskimäki,

Mimosa Willamo as Henna Honkasuo,

Noa Tola as Emil Karppi,

Mikko Nousiainen as Jarkko Vaahtera,

Marjaana Maijala as Maria Litma,

Tobias Zilliacus as Rannikko,

August Wittgenstein as Andreas Wolf,

Ville Myllyrinne as JP,

Vera Kiiskinen as Raisa Peltola,

Kari Hietalahti as Louhivuori,

Antti Virmavirta as Lennart,

Ylermi Rajamaa as Kiiski,

Antti Reini as Stig Olander,

Eero Ritala as Leo Rastas,

Jemina Sillanpää as Laura,

Alina Tomnikov as Iiris,

Sulevi Peltola as Tuomas,

Lilga Kovanko as Saara,

Juhani Niemelä as Paavali Pusenius,

Eero Milonoff as Jyränkoski,

Minna Suuronen as Arjatsalo,

Rabbe Smedlund as Fredrik Hoikkala,

Manuela Bosco as Filippa.