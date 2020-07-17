Deadpool 3 May Not Be Made By Disney, But He’s Okay If It Doesn’t End Up Happening.

- Advertisement -

Rob Liefeld, who co-created the personality, states Disney might not make Deadpool 3, but he is okay if it doesn’t end up happening. The writer and the comic book artist created the concept for the character in conjunction. Deadpool has gone on to become a household name and one of the hottest comic book characters.

The personality had a rocky start on screen, appearing at X-Men Origins: Wolverine together with his mouth sewn shut, and without his trademark costume. But, Ryan Reynolds, who played the job, refused to continue on portraying the suitable variation of Deadpool, and eventually managed to get a film after releasing a few test footage online, focusing on his source story greenlit. The R-rated movie was a massive hit, which makes almost $800 million on a $58 million funding. The sequel that followed was also a victory, but there’s been no evidence on whether Deadpool 3 could possibly see the light of day today that Disney owns the rights to the character.

In a video interview with Collider, Liefeld states that Disney may never make the film. Discussing the potential for many properties linked to the character, including a Cable spin-off film and also an X-Force movie, Liefeld casually mentions that due to the high number of properties Disney owns, and their expansive schedule, Deadpool 3 may not have made. However, he says he’s okay with it never being made, thanks to the great adventures he had working on Deadpool and Deadpool 2. Read his comments below.

Liefeld, who worked closely together with Reynolds on the films, and has been a champion of both the star and the films on social networking, gets unbelievably animated during the interview but appears to have made peace with the fact that a third movie might never find the light of day. His remarks echo those made back in May, at which he stated he was certain Marvel had shelved its plans for Deadpool 3. He explained that despite Reynolds saying it had been in development in December last year.

These remarks should be taken together with the grain of salt. Liefeld is frequently is outspoken about his invention, but also isn’t an internal portion of Disney and a passionate guy. Meaning he’s not privy to the aims the studio has because of their superhero characters. He’s also prone to making controversial statements to get attention, a strategy which has been employed in the past, and he can believe that by stating he doesn’t believe Deadpool 3 will happen, he can induce Disney to make an announcement.

Either way, the news is disheartening. Deadpool and Deadpool two were both well received by the general public, and there’s no denying that Reynolds was born to perform with The Merc With A Mouth. If there isn’t to be a Deadpool 3, lovers would be passing up a great deal of kinetic, over-the-top superhero fun.