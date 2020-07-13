Home Movies Deadpool 3: Bei Disney? R-rated Superheroes Are Heading To The Mcu!
Deadpool 3: Bei Disney? R-rated Superheroes Are Heading To The Mcu!

By- Santosh Yadav
Bei Disney soll es momentan gar keine Pläne für Deadpool 3 geben. Zeigt sich auch Ryan Reynolds unsicher und kann die Fortsetzung nicht mehr bestätigen.

In letzter Zeit hat sich Deadpool 3 zu einem Sorgenkind entwickelt. Verschiedene Infos ließen Zweifel daran aufkommen, dass die Fortsetzung mit Ryan Reynolds in der Hauptrolle des ungezügelten Antihelden überhaupt noch kommen wird. Grund dafür ist die Übernahme des Deadpool-Studios 20th Century Fox durch Disney und die damit verbundenen Schwierigkeiten, das Franchise in derben Form fortsetzen zu können.

Ryan Reynolds’s statement!

Ryan Reynolds, who played with the character, expressed curiosity in 2004 that he wished to bring Deadpool. In the Wolverine film, Deadpool was stripped of his sarcastic humor and other qualities that made him the equal from the book for fans. The movie received negative reviews, and Reynold’s portrayal was heavily criticized.

Reynolds revealed he would really like to place another film from the MCU, stating it’d be”volatile and unexpected.” However, Reynolds stopped guaranteeing it would occur.

R-rated superheroes are heading to the MCU!

Deadpool 3

It may now be seen that if the R-rated superhero character is heading to the MCU, he will have to change the rules: Deadpool or MCU. It could go one of two ways,’Deadpool’ may be the first movie in the MCU, which is sure to provide it a new twist.

Or another lukewarm choice is that Deadpool will become Disney along with the essence of the character we all know and love will disappear. The character’s gist must be kept since the two movies.

Deadpool is not on Marvel’s priority list!

Marvel studio Kevin Feige stated the Disney character would not alter, but there have been no further updates. The deadline is uncertain, as Deadpool’ manufacturer Rob Linfield has said that ‘Deadpool 3’ isn’t on Marvel’s priority list.

Disney will have to locate a way to function to keep the protagonist, who has entered another world and retain a fresh charm. It would not be a dead well, certainly not.

