Dead to Me Season 3 : know the plot, cast and release date of the new season..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
Dead to Me is an American dark comedy web tv series. The genres involved in the series are Dark comedy and Tragicomedy . The series is directed by Liz Feldman and the producer of the show is Joe Hardesty, Linda Cardellini, Peter Chomsky, Buddy Enright and Denise Pleune. The series is starring a great number of talented actors including Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Max Jenkins and Sam McCarthy. The series has completed two seasons. Dead to me made its debut on May 3, 2019 as season 1 with 10 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on May 8, 2020 with 10 episodes. The series got a rating of 8/10 from IMDb and 90% from Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available on Netflix.

Dead to Me season 3 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning back for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale, Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding, Luke Roessler as Henry Harding, James Marsden as Steve Wood, Max Jenkins as Christopher Doyle and Diana Maria Riva as Detective Ana Perez

Dead to Me season 3 Plot

Season 2 left us with few cliffhangers which will be covered in the new upcoming season. Season 3 will be about Jen’s son Charlie. Stay updated with us for latest details about the plot of the new season.

Dead to Me season 3 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on May 3, 2019 . After a due wait now the series has been renewed for a third season. Till now there is so announcement of the official release date of the season . seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.

