Dead to Me Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

Dead to Me is an American dark comedy web television series that has been created exclusively for Netflix. The show has been created by Liz Feldman and the production companies for the same are Gloria Sanchez Productions, CBS Television Studios and ‘Visualised, Inc.’.

After its release, dead to me became quite a popular show amongst the fans in a very short span of time. Well, everyone loves tragic comedy, so why not? The first season of the dead to me premiered on Netflix on May 3, 2019. The show has received positive reviews from both viewers as well as the critics.

The show revolves around two women who meet each other during a therapy session. Both of them strike a conversation with each other and become quite friendly in a short span of time. One of the ladies, Jen, has just been divorced and Judy, who claims that her fiancé died due to a heart attack. But the reality is way too different than what has been spoken. The story then moves ahead, which both the ladies forming a strong bond with each other.

Dead to me season 2 release date

The second season of the famous Netflix show dead to me has already premiered on the streaming company. The show was broadcasted on May 8, 2020, a year later than the first season. The show has till now received positive reviews from the viewers. Both the seasons aired for 10 episodes each.

If you haven’t watched the show till now, it is on our one of the must watch lists. You can stream it on Netflix.

Dead to me season 2 cast

Christina Aplegate as Jen Harding, Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale, James Marsden as Ben Wood, Max Jenkins a Christopher Doyle, Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding, Luke Roessler as Henry Harding and many other artists were a part of season 2 of the show.

