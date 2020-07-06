Dead Pixels Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Updated

- Advertisement -

Dead Pixels is a British television sitcom. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on March 28 2019. Based on the positive response from the audience, community development has shown some positive signs towards the seconds season of the series. Fans are extremely excited about knowing the renewal update from the development. The first season of the series has completed with the six episodes, each episode having a runtime of around 45 minutes holding more than million active viewers. In this article, I’ll discuss Dead Pixels season 2 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

When Is Dead Pixels Season 2 Release Date?

Dead Pixels Season 2 will be released on August 18, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. For those who are active in social media might have come across the rumours and speculations that have been revolving around the inter about the Dead Pixel season 2 release date.

Those who are residents of the United States can enjoy the series through the local television channel network, The CW. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Dead Pixel season 2.

Who Are The Cast Included In Dead Pixels Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the cast details of Dead Pixels Season 2. many might have known the fact that the cast details of the series will be revealed only a few days before the actual release date. It’s too early expecting the cast details of the television web series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Dead Pixels Season 2

Alexa Davies as Megan “Meg” Jefferies,

Will Merrick as Nicholas “Nicky” Kettle,

Sargon Yelda as Usman,

Charlotte Ritchie as Alison,

David Mumeni as Russell,

Noush Skaugen as Zara.