Dead Island 2 : Release Date, Gameplay And Developers

The case of ‘Dead Island 2′ is a curious person. The initial’Dead Island’ game wasn’t especially well-received by critics. On the other hand, the game was adored by many for its light-hearted tone and placing a fresh new spin on the tired genre of zombie games. The game’s commercial success spawned a bunch of expansions and spin-offs, for instance, well-received ‘Dead Island: Riptide’ in 2013 and also the not so well received ‘Escape Dead Island’ at 2014.

Gameplay

We do not have a lot of first-hand info about’Dead Island 2′ from publisher Deep Silver, and it is somewhat uncertain if the vision for the game stays the same as five years back. But,’Dead Island 2′ allegedly trades in the island paradise setting, at the very first game, in favor of three distinct locations in California — bright Los Angeles, vibrant San Francisco and yet another as-yet-undisclosed place in California itself.

The game is a direct sequel to the original’Dead Island’, occurring only a few months following the events of the first game. The virus has spread to California, and the entire state has become a quarantine zone as designated by the United States Armed Forces.

Developers

The growth of’Dead Island 2′ was fraught with difficulties ever since it was initially declared in 2014. Originally, franchise creator Techland was signed to develop the sequel. But they left the job soon after to center on the development of’Dying Light’ and have been substituted by Berlin-based German movie game studio Yager Development (best known for its military Third Person Shooter’Spec Ops: The Line’).

Barely a couple of years later, the development team went through another reshuffle that saw Yager being replaced by UK based Sumo Digital (best known for ‘Mortal Kombat 11’), who themselves were replaced earlier this year by Nottingham based developer Dambuster Studios, a subsidiary of Deep Silver and developers of 2016’s First Person Shooter (FPS) ‘Homefront: The Revolution’.

‘Dead Island two’ will be released by Deep Silver.

Release Date

Although originally scheduled to get a mid-2015 launch, there’s presently no timeline for its release of’Dead Island two’. Each of the backroom changes along with the dearth of updates regarding the project leads me to believe that the earliest we could observe the game publishing, is late 2021. If you can’t wait that long to your open-world zombie mend, Techland’s’Dying Light two’ is defined to be published shortly in the first half of 2020.

Similar to its predecessor, ‘Dead Island two’ could be a cross-generational name with releases across PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the forthcoming PlayStation 5 along with Xbox collection X.