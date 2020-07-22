David Schwimmer reveals his take on ‘Friends” “We were on a break” debate

David Schwimmer has revealed the place he stands on the “We had been on a break” debate between Friends‘ Ross and Rachel.

The characters’ relationship got here to a finish throughout season three of the hit sitcom after Ross slept with one other girl, believing that he and Rachel had briefly damaged up following a heated row.

Ross was accused of dishonest by Rachel, who later requested him to take full duty for his or her separation. Defending his actions, Schwimmer delivered the now-iconic “We had been on a break” line on quite a lot of events all through the collection.

With the difficulty remaining a sizzling debate between Mates followers greater than 20 years on, Schwimmer has weighed in together with his tackle the matter.

“Persons are so passionately divided about whether or not or not they had been on a break,” he instructed Jimmy Fallon, explaining that viewers nonetheless shout the phrase at him to this present day.

Requested which aspect he’s on, Schwimmer replied: “Yeah, it’s not even a query. They had been on a break.”

Elsewhere within the digital chat, the actor mentioned the upcoming Friends reunion special – which has been delayed because of the coronavirus disaster.

“It’s unscripted. It’s mainly an extremely enjoyable interview after which another shock bits,” Schwimmer stated. “It’s imagined to occur possibly in the course of August, however truthfully we’re gonna wait and see one other week or two [and] decide it’s secure sufficient to do. And if not, then we’ll wait till it’s secure.”

The HBO Max reunion was confirmed back in February. It will likely be the primary time Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have filmed collectively in additional than 15 years.