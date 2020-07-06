Home TV Series Netflix Dark Desire Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know
TV SeriesNetflix

Dark Desire Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

Dark Desire is a Mexican thriller drama web television series. The first announcement about the series came back in May 2019. the development has been updating the progress of the series through social media updates and press releases. Fans are extremely excited, looking curiously towards the upcoming television web series. In this article, I’ll discuss the Dark Desire release date, cast, and all you need to know.

Epigmenio Ibarra, Kenya Márquez direct the series. It follows the Thriller drama genre. Many might have known the fact that Spanish television web series has a huge audience base around the globe. It said that each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes which could engage more than millions of active viewers around the globe.

When Is Dark Desire Release Date?

Dark Desire will be released on July 15, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that there won’t be any changes in the release date of the television web series. Fans can enjoy the series as announced by the development without further delay.

The development has planned to reach various regions of different parts of the countries through online video streaming platforms, Netflix. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Dark Desire.

Who Are The Cast Included In Dark Desire?

Cast details of the series are regularly updated through social media and press releases. The development has been updating the progress with an intention to engage the audience towards the upcoming television series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist.

Following are the cast included In Dark Desire

  • Maite Perroni as Alma,
  • Jorge Poza as Leonardo,
  • Regina Pavón as Zoe,
  • Alejandro Speitzer as Darío,
  • Erik Hayser as Esteban.

Dark Desire Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer available for Dark Desire. The development has been updating the progress to answer the queries raised by the audience community. We provide visual content with an intention to provide plot details of the series.

Also Read:   Fargo Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here All Information
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Shameless season 11: Release date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

Divinity Original Sin 2:Progressing As A Metamorph And All Update Is Here.

Gaming Vinay yadav -
Assembling a personality may be a hard choice. This guide will provide strategies.
Also Read:   Loki Season 1: Information On Release Date And Plot And All New Updates
The class Metamorph showcases magic's lineup. Characters could be improved by correcting...
Read more

Santa Clara Diet season 4: cast, plot, release, and everything you want to know!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
Santa Clara Diet is an American horror-comedy Show on Netflix. A narrative of Joel Hammond and a Sheila, where Sheila starts evolved murdering human...
Read more

iPhone 12 Has Just Leaked With The Size 5.4 Inch

Technology Sweety Singh -
A dummy unit of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 has been leaked shown next to the original iPhone SE and iPhone 7. Despite having...
Read more

Letterkenny Season 9: Release date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
The well-known Canadian comedy display Letterkenny, which has saved its visitors entertained with its remarkable and (almost) endless 8 continuous seasons, is also approximately...
Read more

Battlefield 6: cast, plot release and everything you want to know!

Gaming Sakshi Gupta -
You’re going to deal with a struggle once more in EA’s top predicted games series Battlefield. Play station magazine subsequently confirms the game battlefield...
Read more

Person of Interest season 6: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Entertainment Sakshi Gupta -
Here's why Person of Interest became cancelled after season 5 and what season 6's story ought to be about. The action-thriller collection became based...
Read more

DC’s Titan Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot,And Streaming Details.

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
The demand for a new Season Together with the lovers losing their heads. DC decided to renew the show for three and has discovered...
Read more

The Blacklist Season 8: cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
The Blacklist Season 8, the crime thriller collection, will return soon. Its prevalence instantly increases, after it commenced on NBC in September 2013. It...
Read more

Grand Tour Season 5: Release Date, cast, plot, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Grand Tour is a tv series that is motoring; the show is a franchise of 4 seasons and the fifth is to about discharge....
Read more

NASA ruined its expensive Space Launch System

Education Nitu Jha -
NASA ruined its expensive Space Launch System rocket through testing, but it was proposed.
Also Read:   Big Mouth Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast And What To Expect Season 4?
The space agency has to push hardware outside its limitations to...
Read more
© World Top Trend