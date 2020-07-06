Dark Desire Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Dark Desire is a Mexican thriller drama web television series. The first announcement about the series came back in May 2019. the development has been updating the progress of the series through social media updates and press releases. Fans are extremely excited, looking curiously towards the upcoming television web series. In this article, I’ll discuss the Dark Desire release date, cast, and all you need to know.

Epigmenio Ibarra, Kenya Márquez direct the series. It follows the Thriller drama genre. Many might have known the fact that Spanish television web series has a huge audience base around the globe. It said that each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes which could engage more than millions of active viewers around the globe.

When Is Dark Desire Release Date?

Dark Desire will be released on July 15, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that there won’t be any changes in the release date of the television web series. Fans can enjoy the series as announced by the development without further delay.

The development has planned to reach various regions of different parts of the countries through online video streaming platforms, Netflix. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Dark Desire.

Who Are The Cast Included In Dark Desire?

Cast details of the series are regularly updated through social media and press releases. The development has been updating the progress with an intention to engage the audience towards the upcoming television series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist.

Following are the cast included In Dark Desire

Maite Perroni as Alma,

Jorge Poza as Leonardo,

Regina Pavón as Zoe,

Alejandro Speitzer as Darío,

Erik Hayser as Esteban.

Dark Desire Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer available for Dark Desire. The development has been updating the progress to answer the queries raised by the audience community. We provide visual content with an intention to provide plot details of the series.