Cursed season 2 Release Date, Cast, Story And Then Trailer Come On Netflix?

By- Anish Yadav
Netflix series Cursed has become the fantasy show of our dreams, and if you are as hooked on it, then you’re probably wondering if and when we can expect a season 2. Starring Katherine Langford of 13 Reasons Why fame in addition to a handful of newcomers, including Devon Terrell who plays Arthur, the show is a refreshing spin on the well-known Arthurian legend.

Will there be a season 2 of Cursed?

Netflix has not officially announced a Cursed season 2 yet, but if they’re intending on it then we should hear around mid to late August, as Netflix generally take about a month to make some statements about the future of the original series.

When will Cursed season 2 be released?

If Netflix does wind up confirming Cursed for a second series, then we could expect the series to release around mid-2021 at the earliest, as long as there are no delays to production.

Who’ll maintain the Cursed season 2 cast?

Assuming the cast stays the same (and also the following characters survive into season 2) then we could expect to see Devon Terrell reunite as Arthur, Gustav Skarsgård as Merlin, Daniel Sharman since the Weeping Monk/Lancelot, and Billy Jenkins as Squirrel/Percival.

The same can’t be said for other members of this cast. It doesn’t look like Peter Mullan will be returning to the series, after his character Father Carden has murdered at the season one finale unless season 2 includes any flashback scenes.

Katherine Langford, who performs with Nimue, is also unsure, together with her character’s fate left hanging in the balance at the end of the season. We’re pretty confident she will make a reappearance, especially given the fact that Nimue narrates the whole show in the past tense.

What will Cursed season 2 be around?

The storyline of the next series of Cursed seems to be unsure, as season one ended on such a cliffhanger. The season finale ended with Nimue falling into the river below, with Merlin handling to kill the Red Paladins off.

Additionally, in a huge plot twist, the Weeping Monk was revealed to be Lancelot, while Squirrel turned out to become Percival, with the two of them becoming Knights of the Round Table, meaning we can expect to see more out of these in season 2.

With the season isn’t a second book to draw from for season two, so what happens next will be anybody’s guess.

So when will the Cursed season 2 trailer come out?

Production hasn’t yet started on a season 2 of Cursed, therefore we’ll have to hang fire for a preview. However, you are going to catch us watching season round again.

