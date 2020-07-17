Cursed season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Are Here

- Advertisement -

Given the state of the world today, it’s no surprise that Netflix is building numerous fantasy worlds of their own. After escaping to The Witcher and Letter For Your King, readers seeking refuge can now journey to a brand-new series called Cursed which broadcasts the tale of King Arthur on its mind.

Based on the book by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, Cursed pushes Arthur aside to focus mostly on Nimue instead. The Lady of the Lake was a little character in legends of old, but she’s pushed subverting expectations with a more progressive take on Ye Olde English folklore.

To accomplish that, Netflix will need to renew Cursed for a second season. Will that happen? Let us determine what’s next for Nimue and pore through our tomes.

Cursed Season 2 Release Date: When will it air?

Netflix has not conjured up a release date for year two just yet, and that is because they have verified there is one. In case Cursed will return, expect to hear an official statement on the display’s future around mid-late August. The giant that is streaming requires a month or so to reveal the destiny of every show that is original.

Cursed Season 2 Cast: Who’s in it?

Arthurian England is a pretty dangerous place, but a few cast members we’re convinced will return in Cursed season 2 include:

Devon Terrell as Arthur

Gustav Skarsgård as Merlin

Daniel Sharman as Weeping Monk/Lancelot

Billy Jenkins as Squirrel/Percival

Peter Mullan is almost certainly gone after Father Carden was killed in the finale unless he looks in flashbacks. Weirdly enough, there a question mark over the participation in future seasons of Katherine Langford, despite the fact that she is the star of this series. That’s because Nimue’s fate is up in the air following that grisly cliffhanger at the end of season 1.

However, magic is general in this world, and it wouldn’t take much to attract the Lady of the Lake back.

Cursed Season 2 Plot: What will the second season be around?

In the last episode of season 1, things don’t go for Nimue. The Church’s alliance with the Vikings has collapsed, and that may just be a good thing for the people she’s protecting. However, what about Nimue herself?

Desperate to protect her dad, Merlin, Nimue takes a bunch of arrows and then collapses off a bridge. Despite his wounds, Merlin summons rage to wield the sword of Nimue and kill the Red Paladins who arrive to finish him off once and for all.

In the final moments of the incident, the villainous Weeping Monk is shown to be none other than Lancelot of Arthurian legend, and Squirrel turns out to be Percival. Both of them become Knights of the Round Table at the lore, which suggests they join Arthur’s crusade in season 2.

And then there is Nimue. The Fey still requires security, so don’t be shocked if the character of Langford rises fo out the lake, born anew in season two. Without a book to draw on ideas from, this is guesswork for the time being, but except for hearing answers in the coming months.

Cursed season 2 trailer: When can we visit a Netflix promo?

Production has not started yet on a second season, so in the meantime, rewatch The Witcher on Netflix then check out one of the many dreadful King Arthur movies available online. Or you could just read the book.