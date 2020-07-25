Cursed Season 2 Release Date, Cast And All Latest News What Would Happen Next

- Advertisement -

Netflix drama Cursed introduced us to a world of powerful kingdoms and oppressed magic people, with Katherine Langford’s Nimue using her abilities (and the critical Sword of Power) to wage warfare against the fanatical Paladins determined to wash her species out.

With the Arthurian series concluding its first run on a barbarous cliffhanger, fans will be desperate to see more. But will there be a Cursed season 2? And just how long will we need to wait till it’s released?

Cursed ending explained

The first series ended with Langford’s Nimue shot full of arrows and sinking to what seemed like a watery grave, while Merlin (Gustav Skarsgard) recovered his magical for a devastating attack before escaping.

However, is Nimue dead? Will Daniel Sharman’s Weeping Monk (aka the future Sir Lancelot) be welcomed by the Fae? And what’s Sister Iris’ move with the Trinity? Assuming there is a season 2, we might have a while to wait until we figure out…

“I only hope that we would see a second season,” Skarsgård informed World Top Trend

“Mostly because I am so curious to see what happens to Merlin and the other figures. Episode 10 leaves us with a huge cliffhanger, and I only want to understand what happens next.”

“It ends on a cliffhanger for a lot of the figures, figuratively and literally,” consented star Katherine Langford.

For more detail concerning the final moments and what they could mean for now 2, take a look at our Cursed finish explained post now.

Will there be a Cursed season 2?

While nothing was officially confirmed about another run of episodes at the time of writing, in a conversation using World Top Trend series co-creator Frank Miller let slip that planned location scouts were already on the cards for future seasons.

“I can’t wait to return and see those ancient trees,” he said of the key forest locations utilized in season one.

And one of the cast, everybody appears to be keen for another season.

“Episode 10 was where I kind of was like, “Oh, wow, that this world is possible only starting,” Devon Terrell, who plays King Arthur, told World Top Trend.

“It was my favorite episode when I read that, also, since… Season one always feels like: everyone must get on board; you need to understand it otherwise, there is no point being’ action, activity’, after which people are like,’I don’t know what happened, but I enjoyed it’.

“I think it all came together in the end. The way they’ve done it, I was like, this is amazing.’ Because now you’ve met the people, and it’s like we are leaning in their legacies or even the mythology of those characters.”

When will Cursed Season 2 be released?

Currently unknown, though it might be a little longer than a Netflix series. Filming limitations and social distancing might begin filming delayed by some time, presuming that broadcasts are on their way.

One delay could come from the fact that time one has already adapted the first Cursed book by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, without a sequel published to withdraw.

However, given that Netflix greenlights Cursed before the original book was released and that Wheeler and Miller also created the TV series, it’s very likely that the streaming service would have rather an inside track on any future storyline, possibly releasing season 2 and another book around the same time.

Either way, though, we wouldn’t be surprised to find fans.

Cursed season 2 plot

Speaking of the Cursed novel, Wheeler did hint about one story we could expect in a sequel (and presumably also a TV follow-up), written inside an acknowledgment to get co-creator Frank Miller.

“I’m a lifelong Frank Miller fan, and this collaboration has become the unlikeliest of bucket listings…” he said.

“I’m so thankful for his hope, his wisdom, and his thought to ally Sister Iris with an army of killer children (a must for book two).”

Otherwise, we can expect a return from a watery grave for Nimue (possibly spared by Merlin and Morgana), a further redemption for its Weeping Monk/Lancelot, and lasted battles between the Fae and the forces pitted against them.

And of course, we’re sure that the various Arthurian characters that appear in the show will begin to go closer to their standard interpretations.

“I didn’t want to make a performance that sat on the fence. I wanted to select a direction, which moments I made him exposed. And it’s the beginning of a long journey,” Arthur actor Terrell told World Top Trend.

Cursed Season 2 Cast

Despite her apparent death at the end of the season, we’d be amazed if season two doesn’t see the recurrence of”Wolf-Witch” Nimue, her magical powers somehow rescue her from a watery grave.

Most of the major cast members are also expected to reunite such as Gustav Skarsgård, Devon Terrell, Emily Coates, Matt Stokoe, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and many others.

However, it might be that we have seen the last of Peter Mullan’s Father Carden with the character killed in the season finale.