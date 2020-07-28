Home Top Stories Cursed Season 2: Read About Nimue Residing as fans Forecast resurrection in...
Top StoriesTV Series

Cursed Season 2: Read About Nimue Residing as fans Forecast resurrection in season two

By- Anish Yadav
- Advertisement -

Cursed has not been renewed for another series however but following the show’s popularity things are looking good for a season. One fan has summarized what to expect after the shocking cliffhanger.

Fantasy fans have been loving the new take on Arthurian legends during the wait for Game of Thrones spin-offs and The Witcher period. Following Cursed’s devastating season finale, Netflix subscribers have been forecasting how Nimue and Arthur’s experience will continue.

Viewers were shocked when the season finale of Cursed apparently killed off its character for the first season.

Nimue’s (played by Katherine Langford) pursuit came to a shocking halt if she was shot twice by Sister Iris (Emily Coates) in episode ten closing minutes.

Meanwhile, the court magician Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) claimed Nimue’s sword for himself to fuel his magical abilities.

Also Read:   Castlevania Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Updates Need To Know!

Although Nimue’s story appears to have come to an end, most fans are convinced Katherine Langford will be reprising her character.

If Cursed has been renewed, although this is not uncommon for such a recent release, Netflix has yet to confirm.

After dropping on the streaming agency on Friday it may be a few weeks before Netflix evaluates the popularity of the show’s first season.

However, since Cursed leaned to the top of the platform’s most-watched series for July, all indications are pointing finally picking up where the gripping final moments left off.

Also Read:   Euphoria season 2: Release Date And Who in the cast is returning for Season 2?

One dream fans have clearly outlined Nimue, continue her quest in season two, and also known as the legendary Lady of the Lake, could endure her ordeal.

They took to Screen Rant for a detailed article explaining how the powerful Fey sorceress can employ her abilities and resurrect herself from the brink of death.

Also Read:   5 Star Wars Stories That Can Be Games
The article said: “In Arthurian legends, Nimue is the name of a character better known as the Lady of the Lake, who famously hands the sword Excalibur to Arthur.
“Nimue being shot with arrows and falling into the water could be setting up her to become the ethereal Lady of the Lake.”

In tellings of King Arthur’s story, the Lady of the Lake is a powerful and mystical who grants him that the use of Excalibur and recognizes his values.

This fan pointed out Cursed is thought of as what if’ take on the legend instead of another adaptation of this classic story.

They continued: “It seems improbable that Cursed would return to traditional canon when the show’s purpose is to tell a different story.

Also Read:   My Hero Academia: Star Leaves Show As Season 4 Finale Approaches

“Additionally, while Nimue was shot twice by Sister Iris, she would feasibly recover from her wounds especially with the help of magic.”

Nimue’s powers may have the ability to use the magical possessions of the water to heal her wounds and stem from elements.

Additionally, the series has also introduced Nimue’s friend Pym (Lily Newmark) as an accomplished healer who may have the ability to assist with her injuries.

Also Read:   Cursed Season 2: When Will It Release On Netflix? What Will Be The Plot?

If Nimue manages to heal herself, this might be the time’ Lady of the Lake’ one of her numerous titles when she’s witnessed emerging unscathed in the water.

For fans who can not await a potential season, the story continues with Tom Wheeler and comic book legend Frank Miller YA novel of the same name.

- Advertisement -
Anish Yadav

Must Read

Never Have I Ever Season 2: Renewal, Release Date, Cast, Plot And More.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Never Have I Ever is an American origin coming of age comedy teen drama. The collection is crafted by Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling....
Read more

Spider-Man 3: Will Now Be Released During December 2021.

Movies Santosh Yadav -
Marvel and Sony Studios' Spider-Man 3 was pushed back and will be released through December 2021. Sony has officially delayed the untitled Spider-Man Homecoming 3...
Read more

Noragami Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Noragami Season 3, Noragami is a Japanese supernatural, urban fantasy, activity television net series headed by Kotaro Tamura and composed by Adachitoka. The series...
Read more

The Crown Season 4 – Release Date ? Plot ? Cast ?

Netflix Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
The Netflix Historical Drama series is undoubtedly, all about the life of the royals. The Crown is among the most popular shows that entirely...
Read more

The Order Season 3: All Latest Updates About This Series

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The Order has been a sleeper hit for Netflix, profitable over followers with its story of a secret magical society on the campus of Belgrave...
Read more

GTRacing Gaming Chairs Got More Comfortable

Gaming Sweety Singh -
Some people might think a seat is a seat, but if you’ve spent enough hours sitting on a wooden dining chair, you know otherwise....
Read more

Dollface Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot: When Is Dollface Released On Hulu?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Dollface won fans over with leading throw and its surreal humor when it initially aired in 2019. Now the series has been confirmed for...
Read more

Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Bard of Blood season 2, Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian tv net series based on the book's Bards of'...
Read more

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 – Cast ? Plot And Release Date?

TV Series Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
Bruce Miller created the Handmaid’s Tale. It is an American dystopian tragedy TV series. The series successfully debuted with ten episodes on April 26...
Read more

Watch Canada’s Drag Race Online

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
R ... U ... missing RuPaul? Then you probably know it's time to watch Canada's Drag Race online and on Logo, starting tonight (July...
Read more
© World Top Trend