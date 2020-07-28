Cursed Season 2: Read About Nimue Residing as fans Forecast resurrection in season two

- Advertisement -

Cursed has not been renewed for another series however but following the show’s popularity things are looking good for a season. One fan has summarized what to expect after the shocking cliffhanger.

Fantasy fans have been loving the new take on Arthurian legends during the wait for Game of Thrones spin-offs and The Witcher period. Following Cursed’s devastating season finale, Netflix subscribers have been forecasting how Nimue and Arthur’s experience will continue.

Viewers were shocked when the season finale of Cursed apparently killed off its character for the first season.

Nimue’s (played by Katherine Langford) pursuit came to a shocking halt if she was shot twice by Sister Iris (Emily Coates) in episode ten closing minutes.

Meanwhile, the court magician Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) claimed Nimue’s sword for himself to fuel his magical abilities.

Although Nimue’s story appears to have come to an end, most fans are convinced Katherine Langford will be reprising her character.

If Cursed has been renewed, although this is not uncommon for such a recent release, Netflix has yet to confirm.

After dropping on the streaming agency on Friday it may be a few weeks before Netflix evaluates the popularity of the show’s first season.

However, since Cursed leaned to the top of the platform’s most-watched series for July, all indications are pointing finally picking up where the gripping final moments left off.

One dream fans have clearly outlined Nimue, continue her quest in season two, and also known as the legendary Lady of the Lake, could endure her ordeal.

They took to Screen Rant for a detailed article explaining how the powerful Fey sorceress can employ her abilities and resurrect herself from the brink of death.

The article said: “In Arthurian legends, Nimue is the name of a character better known as the Lady of the Lake, who famously hands the sword Excalibur to Arthur.

“Nimue being shot with arrows and falling into the water could be setting up her to become the ethereal Lady of the Lake.”

In tellings of King Arthur’s story, the Lady of the Lake is a powerful and mystical who grants him that the use of Excalibur and recognizes his values.

This fan pointed out Cursed is thought of as what if’ take on the legend instead of another adaptation of this classic story.

They continued: “It seems improbable that Cursed would return to traditional canon when the show’s purpose is to tell a different story.

“Additionally, while Nimue was shot twice by Sister Iris, she would feasibly recover from her wounds especially with the help of magic.”

Nimue’s powers may have the ability to use the magical possessions of the water to heal her wounds and stem from elements.

Additionally, the series has also introduced Nimue’s friend Pym (Lily Newmark) as an accomplished healer who may have the ability to assist with her injuries.

If Nimue manages to heal herself, this might be the time’ Lady of the Lake’ one of her numerous titles when she’s witnessed emerging unscathed in the water.

For fans who can not await a potential season, the story continues with Tom Wheeler and comic book legend Frank Miller YA novel of the same name.