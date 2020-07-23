Home TV Series Netflix 'Cursed' Season 2: Can There Be A Season Of This Arthurian Fantasy?
'Cursed' Season 2: Can There Be A Season Of This Arthurian Fantasy?

By- Anish Yadav
Here’s a look at if there’ll be a Cursed Season 2. Multiple lead actors from the series have spoken about the possible season of the show.

Cursed is a favorite Netflix fantasy series that releases on July 17, 2020. The series stars Devon Terrell and Katherine Langford and is based on the exact same name’s publication by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. The series concentrates more on Nimue, who is also is a spin on the legend.

The series received excellent reviews from critics and fans alike. Cursed was likewise among the greatest performing Netflix displays of the month. So the series may find another season. Here’s a look at if there’ll be a season 2 of Cursed.

Will there be season 2 of Cursed?

Cursed Netflix series is undoubtedly among the most well-known shows to come out this season. The series stars an ensemble cast who perform with versions of characters. Due to a fanbase and this show’s popularity, it is probably going to find season 2.

But no statement about the renewal of the show was announced. But this is to be expected as the series released. Additionally, Cursed is now trending at number one on Netflix, meaning that the series is extremely popular on the OTT platform.

Katherine Langford, who plays the character of Nimue, stated that there were plenty of stories. She added that Season 1 was the beginning of a very long trip for her personality. Katherine Langford disclosed that the sword might be dealt with by the season.

Katherine said it would be intriguing to understand how profound the powers of Nimue proceed. Devon Terrell, who plays with Arthur on the series, also talked about Cursed Season 2. He talked about his personality had a long trip before him. Though the actors are prepared for another season, it's necessary to be aware that the Cursed novel doesn't have any sequel.

Cursed season 1 review

Cursed received favorable reviews from many critics. The show was loved by fans and it began to quickly start to trend on Netflix. The series set layout and was valued because of its performances. Cursed season 1 was praised for its dark and one of a kind take on the Arthurian story.

Anish Yadav

