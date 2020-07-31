‘Cursed’ And ‘ Nun’ Netflix Is Seeing Demand For

- Advertisement -

‘Cursed’ And ‘Warrior Nun’

While most other TV networks and streaming solutions appear to be inhabiting the filming shutdowns, Netflix and its catalog of series (‘Cursed’ And ‘Warrior Nun’)at the caI’ve been debuting, and there appears to be a fad.

Two displays, both starring ladies, both have been two of Netflix’s most in-demand over the month’s course.

I have been speaking with Parrot Analytics, that utilizes a lot of different metrics (societal networking Gee, piracy, accessible seeing stats( etc.) to pin down exactly what shows are the most” on the rise” recently, ‘Cursed’ And ‘Warrior Nun’ are around the cover of the list.

Within the course of the week, demand rise has been witnessed by Cursed by US demand increase and 327 percent by 195 %.

And by a whopping, 8,133% relative to displays, Warrior Nun has witnessed demand increase over the course of the month and US demand increase by 3,476 percent. Cursed was not much behind worldwide with growth, although Amazon’s Hanna was with a 359 percent increase in 2nd place.

At the time of this writing on ‘Cursed’ And ‘Warrior Nun’, Cursed is still at #6 across the whole service in the US, while Warrior Nun finally fell off the top 10.Cursed and Warrior Nun have drawn almost identical reviews from critics, with Cursed sitting at a 71% on Rotten Tomatoes and Warrior Nun at a 72%. But there is some discrepancy in audience ratings, with Cursed down to at 51% there, while Warrior Nun stays at a 73%. The disparity is similar on IMDB where Cursed has a 5.7 and Warrior Nun a 6.9. Speaking from personal experience, I will say that I really did not like the Cursed pilot, and that was as far as I got. But now I want to try out Warrior Nun.