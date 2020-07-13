CT Ravi, the first minister in Karnataka to test positive for the deadly virus.

- Advertisement -

Karnataka tourism minister CT Ravi has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. He is the first minister in Karnataka to test positive for the deadly virus.

Ravi tested positive for COVID on Saturday (July 11), but the minister took another test on Sunday (July 12) to guarantee the infection.

Ravi chose to microblogging site Twitter to affirm the outcome. The minister stated he underwent the COVID-19 test with his spouse and team members, and fortunately, his spouse and other staff members tested negative.

Yesterday, I, together with my wife Pallavi & my team members failed COVID19 test. Luckily, my wife, Pallavi, and all my team members are evaluation Negative. Third umpire’s end result for me has confirmed that I am Covid Favorable. But, I am feeling alright, tweeted the minister.

Ravi stated that he would continue to work from home for a couple of days and experience coronavirus therapy. For now, I’ll continue working from here and undergo treatment. Very soon, I will get treated and come back to work with you , added Ravi.

Ravi is your fourth legislator in the district to test COVID-19 positive.

It might recall that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is under home quarantine after three employees from his official home tested positive for COVID-19

