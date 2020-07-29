- Advertisement -

Doctor Who series has become lovers favoured since 1963. It has finished 12 seasons and has 861 episodes in total. After season 12 fans are wondering if the series will come back with a new season or not. We’ve added all of the important facts.

Creator Chris Chibnall officially confirmed about Doctor Who Season 13

Fans were delighted after realizing that time 13 is currently happening. Even show founder Chris Chibnall declared that the show is returning with a new season. This is awesome news for fans. Some fans are now thinking the same about the cast of the series.

Is Doctor Who Season 13 really happening?

As we all know, most of the main physicians are a part of the series for 3 seasons. We believe that Jodie Whittaker will be likely to come back in the 13th-year-old. In an interview, she also confirmed that she would return in another season. However, we do not know not or whether they are currently returning. The cast members are not sure about it.

Aside was questioned about a possible return in the season. She wasn’t certain about the future in the series of the character after the 12th season. She said that she would really like to return to her role and enjoys her. Well, we’re unsure regarding the return of the trio at the season.

One extra special festive extension is on its way

Showrunners haven’t disclosed any other details about the season 13. Lovers are anticipatedly waiting for the coming festive special episode, where The Daleks will confront Doctor. The creator has affirmed the fans they will see laughter, tears, more joy, and delight in the next season. This joyous extension will not be coming out before the holidays. So regrettably, we could presume the season isn’t currently releasing this season. There are chances for its showrunners to fall down the new season by 2021.

Has the coronavirus outbreak badly affected the Doctor Who series?

Doctor Who fans are worried about their favourite show influenced by the global pandemic. They’re tired of searching for any updates on season 13. More grew when recently; a BBC Wales boss said the show could not be produced to the standard in this present situation. We know it is a tricky time for the Amusement sector. Each show and film is postponed or filmed in isolation due to the pandemic.

But it feels. The Daleks’ coming unique Revolution is scheduled to premiere at the end of 2020 or in January 2021. This time, the special was taken in winter 2019. Therefore it means the part that is shooting is done, and the production staff is still working on post-production, including VFX, audio mixing, and editing.

We aren’t certain whether the post-production may be finished at home. There are a few rumours that season 13 shooting could proceed as it had been planned, despite the pandemic. But the issue is that how much pre-production must be achieved while maintaining space. It mostly includes writing scripts, designing sets and props, mapping out storylines, and costumes.

The show relies on adventures, which means that shooting the cast will need to travel abroad. In travel, if the lockdown in other countries is raised, but the team and the cast might face difficulty. The manufacturing group may face different issues associated with tools and crew availability. Since the show production team is ahead of the rest of the shows, there is still a ray of light for the fans. And it will return. We’ll update you if we find any news.