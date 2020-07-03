Home TV Series Netflix Crazy Delicious Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know
Crazy Delicious Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
Crazy Delicious is a British cooking competition television program. The first announcement about the television program came back in May 2019. The development has been updating the progress of the series through digital platforms. Many might have known that there is a huge audience base around the globe for cooking-related television programs. In this article, I’ll discuss Crazy Delicious release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

The series follows documentary and Game-Show genre. It’s said that the first season of the series consists of around 6 episodes. All3Media is the production company involved in producing the television series. It’s said that the series will be premiered through two different television channel network to cover the maximum extent of the audience around the globe.

When Is Crazy Delicious Release Date?

Crazy Delicious will be released on 24 June 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations, there won’t be any changes in the release date of the cookin’ television program. The shooting progress of the series has been completed and currently in the editing process. Fans can enjoy the series through Channel 4 and Netflix. Those who are residents of the United Kingdom can enjoy the series through Channel 4, whereas the rest of the world can enjoy the series through Netflix.

These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Crazy Delicious. However, we’ll update you once the announcement drops from the development regarding the release date and streaming details of Crazy Delicious.

Who Are The Cast Included In Crazy Delicious?

The development has been updating the progress of the series through press releases and social media posts. This is to engage the audience towards the cooking television program. Those who are active in social media might have come across the rumors and speculations that have been revolving around the internet for the last couple of days. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Crazy Delicious

  • Jayde Adams as Presenter,
  • Heston Blumenthal as Judge,
  • Niklas Ekstedt as Judge,
  • Carla Hall as Judge,
  • JB Cumberbatch as Contestant,
  • Bethie Hungerford as Contestant,
  • Lily Ghodrati as Contestant,
  • Tiffany Chang as Contestant,
  • Tony Sakim as Contestant,
  • Romy London as Contestant,
  • Samira Kazan as Contestant,
  • Lara Scott as Contestant,
  • Mark Gainford as Contestant,
  • Adam Purnell as Contestant,
  • Hannah Thomas as Contestant,
  • Hardeep Panesar as Contestant,
  • Gabriella Margiotta as Contestant,
  • Elainea Emmott as Contestant,
  • Harry Lampert as Contestant,
  • Hanelore Dumitrache as Contestant,
  • Chris Collins as Contestant,
  • Lynn Watson as Contestant.
