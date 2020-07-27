Crash Landing on You season 2: The defector who brought North-South Korean romance to life

- Advertisement -

An implausible romance where a (literally) high-flying South Korean heiress unintentionally paraglides to North Korea, lands on a soldier, and falls in love with him has been the hottest Korean play smash hit.

Crash Landing on You’re in many ways a normal K-drama love affair but was widely praised for its well-researched and nuanced portrayal of North Korea, something that attained with a real-life North Korean defector on its writing group, as BBC Korean’s Subin Kim explains.

With chest and his broad shoulders, Kwak Moon-wan has of the visual appeal of a bodyguard.

That is likely because the security forces which shields North Korea Kim family, with the Supreme Guard Controller, he served until 2004.

He was so reliable that he had been assigned to work abroad such as a commercial business in Moscow that brought in much needed foreign exchange.

Just a select few North Koreans are allowed to make sure their devotion, and to work beyond the nation – Kwak needed to leave behind his wife and son.

In 2004, he had been ordered to go back to Pyongyang. During a stopover in Beijing discovered one of his buddies in Moscow had reported for their bosses in Pyongyang that which he’d said in private conversation.

He understood if he got home, what he had said could cause a problem.

Throughout our conversation at a coffee store in Seoul, Kwak kept glancing to assess that are nearby. Kwak would not repeat exactly what he stated, although he is simple, if not blunt. He says about what he saw while members of the Kim family 20, he’d spoken.

He chose to defect. Alone. And he’s lived in South Korea with no family.

The North Korean captive who escaped her protector

“I have just one shadow once the sun comes up,” Kwak said. “That is my entire life in South Korea.”

After arriving in South Korea, for example, tens of thousands of defectors, Kwak, started the practice of constructing a new lifestyle. Plus it required a twist of fate to find his way to the world of amusement that was Korean.

From defector to movie advisor

Kwak had spent some time learning about the movie before entering the army. Back in the 1980s, the film industry was flourishing, because.

Kwak was going to embark on further education, and he was approved to study film directing in Pyongyang University of Cinematic and Dramatic Arts.

After Kwak, a filmmaker who worked in a North movie project approached South Korea’s spy service.

Kwak had completed his interrogations, a portion of the resettlement process defectors undergoes, where he had talked about his movie abilities.

The bureau put him in contact. It was accepted by Kwak straight away.

He moved to work as an advisor and also a screenwriter and Park Ji-Eun Kwak was released by a colleague in 2018.

She’d come up with a notion of a romantic comedy with also an heiress and also a Korean officer, but her lack of knowledge of lifestyle proved to be a concern.

Kwak that the Crash Landing on Your job.

Undercover spies and children that are homeless

The show has grown into one of the most successful dramas of all time. It tells the story of businesswoman Yoon Se-ri and heiress and North Korean military captain Ri Jeong-hyuk.

Freak winds caught Se-ri, and pushed across the border, a day while out paragliding. The, who instead of turning in agrees to keep her safe and allow her to return home finds her. They fall in love.

Kwak’s understanding of North Korean officials run supposed he managed to donate creative plot apparatus.

At one stage, By way of instance, the police come across Se-ri hiding in a village. Comes up which she’s the unit that works undercover from the South, a spy using Division 11.

That gave the character the liberty to explore the village and socialize with other people and helps clarify her lack of paperwork, her accent along with her physical appearance while refusing to answer their queries.

There are depictions of life that might be made plausible through someone’s insights.

Trains are revealed stopping homeless children on the roads, due to electricity cuts, and fridges utilized to put away clothing and books rather than food.

Kwak helped produce a subplot of the following pair of star-crossed fans.

After embezzling a large sum of money Seung-Joon decides to look for refuge and goes on the run.

“North Korea is the only area the Interpol can not attain,” Kwak states.

Is it protection for criminals in exchange for a hefty quantity of money? “It is plausible,” Kwak states. “That is all I’d love to say”