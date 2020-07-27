Home TV Series Netflix Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin...
Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

By- Rahul Kumar
Crash Landing You Season Two: “Crash Landing On You” is a South Korean Show That’s Led by Lee Jeong-Hyo. The first season aired from December 14, 2019, to February 16, 2020, on tvN in South Korea and globally on Netflix.

The show proved to be a hit, saying it to possess all of the ingredients that a viewer might wish for during these lockdowns. Additionally, it became the third South Korean play in cable television history.

Crash Landing includes a requirement not just too. There’s been no confirmation from the series’ creators regarding its renewal. But because the narrative is left in the center of events, we could most likely get a movie. On You Season two so here.

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Release Date

Season 2 of this drama is not greenlit. But there have been speculations that are certain the K-drama is going to have a sequel.

Though season two is on the desk, that the schedules have been limited by the coronavirus catastrophe. Almost all of the television and film projects postponed until the problem gets under management.

We could expect it to come in 2021 if 2 has revived. Since the period has been finished, so we will need to provide time to provide upgrades to us to the founders. Until then Korean play fans will need to have patience.

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Cast

Most of the cast members will return to depict their characters. The cast includes —

Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hook
Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri
Kim Jung-Hyun as Gu Seung-Joon
Park Hyung-soo as Yoon Se-Hyung
Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye as Do Hye-Ji
Kin Young-min as Jeong Man-bok
Choi Dae-hoon as Yoon Se-Joon
Seo Ji-Hye as Seo Dan
Nam Kyung-up as Yoon Jeung-pyeong
Crash Landing On You Season two: Storyline
As of this moment, year 2’s plot isn’t known. The storyline is kept to prevent rumors and speculations. Additionally, the preview or some other post is not disclosed in regards to the same.

The plot of the show is most importantly about their travel and love between two individuals. While another is a former military officer from North Korea one is a businesswoman in South Korea. We’ll see more about the barriers that they face and the way they cross them.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

